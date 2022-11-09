2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Wednesday, Nov. 9

There is a lot on the line tonight for several MAC teams in these upcoming Wednesday night contests.

In the three games on offer tonight, three of the six teams who take the field will be putting their bowl eligibility on the line, as Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Kent State must win out to keep the postseason a possibility.

Meanwhile, Buffalo and Bowling Green can clinch a potential bowl bid with a sixth victory tonight. A win would also go a long way in helping both teams keep pace in the MAC East divisional race, as they’re tied with Ohio for first with a 4-1 conference record.

Vegas believes it’ll be a slate full of intrigue on the field as well, with all three games essentially pick’em matchups per most sportsbooks.

With such promising prospects for drama tonight, here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 60 degrees and clear at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

60 degrees and clear at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: This game is a pick’em, with an over/under of 49.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Deromedi/Kramer Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Deromedi/Kramer Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 55 degrees and partly cloudy, with minimal chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.

55 degrees and partly cloudy, with minimal chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: CMU is a one-point favorite, with an over/under of 54, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams. Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App.

Kent State Golden Flashes at Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 58 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

58 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: Kent State is a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 55.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: