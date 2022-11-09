2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Wednesday, Nov. 9

There is a lot on the line tonight for several MAC teams in these upcoming Wednesday night contests.
In the three games on offer tonight, three of the six teams who take the field will be putting their bowl eligibility on the line, as Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Kent State must win out to keep the postseason a possibility.
Meanwhile, Buffalo and Bowling Green can clinch a potential bowl bid with a sixth victory tonight. A win would also go a long way in helping both teams keep pace in the MAC East divisional race, as they’re tied with Ohio for first with a 4-1 conference record.
Vegas believes it’ll be a slate full of intrigue on the field as well, with all three games essentially pick’em matchups per most sportsbooks.
With such promising prospects for drama tonight, here’s the full slate of times, channels and odds below:
Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Game Info:
- Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 60 degrees and clear at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
- Odds: This game is a pick’em, with an over/under of 49.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: This game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams.
Radio options: Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9, while Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM.
Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Game Info:
- Where: Deromedi/Kramer Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 7 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 55 degrees and partly cloudy, with minimal chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.
- Odds: CMU is a one-point favorite, with an over/under of 54, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: This game will be nationally televised on ESPN2. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App, as well as on Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling and and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry the ESPN family of networks. A valid subscription is required for all streams.
- Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App.
Kent State Golden Flashes at Bowling Green Falcons
Game Info:
- Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio
- When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 58 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
- Odds: Kent State is a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 55.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the Paramount+ app, as well as Hulu, YouTube TV and the native streaming services of the various cable/satellite providers who carry CBSSN. A valid subscription is required for all streams.
- Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99.
