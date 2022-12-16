How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Bahamas Bowl

Bowl season’s grand opening is finally here, and of course, #MACtion will be on the menu as an opening course into the fully-fledged buffet that is the college football postseason.

The Miami RedHawks (6-6, 4-4 MAC) had to play their way in under the weeknight lights against Ball State, who was also 5-6 at the time of the game. The RedHawks utilized an opportunistic defense and a couple high-flying offensive drives to secure their bid to the Bahamas in style. It’s a nice reward after a back-and-forth season which saw Miami as a potential division favorite. They dealt with heavy departures in the offseason and a myriad of injuries during the season, but can build positive momentum for next season with a win here.

The UAB Blazers (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) earned their way to Nassau with a win in the sopping rain agaisnt rival Louisiana Tech, getting their required sixth win with relative ease. It has been a tumultuous season in Birmingham, as program legend Bill Clark retired from coaching due to medical issues. Interim coach Bryant Vincent was tasked with leading the team, performing admirably all considered. It wasn’t enough to keep the job, as the school hired Trent Dilfer to lead the Blazers starting in 2023. Vincent will coach in the bowl game.

We’ve assembled all the details you can get your hands on below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming and game notes for both sides:

Game Info:

Where: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas When: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Weather: 81 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with a 35 percent chance of showers. Winds at 12 MPH.

81 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with a 35 percent chance of showers. Winds at 12 MPH. Odds: UAB is an 11-point favorite, with an over/under of 44.5 points, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: