The Ball State Cardinals pulled in a four-year starter through the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon, as Texas State quarterback Layne Hatcher announced his commitment to the Muncie-based program on Twitter.

It’s Ball State’s second such transfer with significant starting experience to commit over the last week, as Mike Neu’s staff pulled in former Kent State running back Marquez Cooper on Dec. 12.

Hatcher spent the 2022 season at Texas State, starting in all 12 games. He finished with 2,653 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 62.2 completion percentage. The Bobcats finished the season at 4-8, with head coach Jake Spavital let go at the end of the season.

Ball State is set to be the latest of Hatcher’s stops; prior to his time in San Marcos, Hatcher was the starting QB of the Arkansas State Red Wolves, finishing his 32-game tenure with 7,427 passing yards, 65 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over three seasons. Hatcher originally walked-on to Alabama out of high school, spending the 2018 season as a redshirt player.

Hatcher, a Little Rock, Arkansas native, held offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Illinois and Murray State as a three-star dual-threat QB prospect, per 247Sports.

Ball State is set for an interesting QB battle with John Paddock opting to enter the transfer portal. Hatcher will likely have to fight off rising sophomore Kiael Kelly for the starting job going into spring camps.