2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: By the Numbers

Normally, I would embed the numbers in my preview but I think I’m going to do it slightly different for this game. Here are the important numbers you need to know for this game.

On offense, Eastern Michigan has scored an average of 28 points per game. They have a total of 360 offensive yards per game, with 218 of those yards on average through the air and 142 of those yards per game on average on the ground.

Between their two quarterbacks, they have been intercepted a total of 11 times and sacked a total of 29 times. The Eagles have given up six fumbles.

Defensively, the Eagles have given up an average of 28 points per game. They have given up at total of 367 yards of offense per game, with 209 of those yards through the air and 168 on the ground. They have picked up 10 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries, neutralizing their turnovers on offense. They also have 29 sacks, with Jose Ramirez accounting for 12 on his own.

On special teams, the Eagles average 38 yards per punt and are 13-of-16 for field goals.

EMU averages 79 penalty yards per game.

On offense, San Jose State has scored an average of 27 points per game. They have 356 yards per game in total offense, with 264 of those yards through the air and 92 on the ground. They have been intercepted four times and sacked 36 times. They have given up two fumbles.

On defense, the Spartans have given up an average of 20 points per game. Their opponents average 333 yards per game, with 210 of those in the air and 123 on the ground. They have 13 interceptions and five fumble recoveries, resulting in tidy 3:1 turnover ratio. They also have 40 sacks.

On special teams, the Spartans average 35 yards per punt and are 12-of-17 on field goals.

Finally: 35 years... It has been 35 years since these two teams faced each other— and 35 years since Eastern Michigan last won a bowl game.

The 2022 edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game will kick off on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m., with television provided by ESPN.