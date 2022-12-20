How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Boca Raton Bowl

The great thing about bowl season is the storylines that the litany of bowls creates.

College football bowl games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to all college bowl games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, $20+ for extra package.) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of college football this season.

On one end of the spectrum, you have the titanic matchups that pit rosters full of blue-chip talent against one another in must-see games that move the needle far beyond the basic rabid fans of the programs involved.

On the other side, you have the games where both teams skid into the plate battered and bruised and leaking oil to close the season, usually marred by early departures, draft prospect holdouts, or coaching transitions (hello... Kentucky versus Iowa).

The Boca Raton Bowl this season sits squarely in the middle, matching up a conference champion with a team that is on the fade and missing their coach.

Welcome to December football, baby.

We’ve assembled all the details you can get your hands on below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming, and game notes for both sides. You can also check out Draft Kings ahead of all the games being played this weekend at www.draftkings.com/sportsbook for all of your sports betting needs! (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details)

Game Info:

Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL When: December 20, 2022 7:30PM

December 20, 2022 7:30PM Weather: 74 degrees, 50% chance of rain

74 degrees, 50% chance of rain Odds: Toledo -4.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch/stream/listen: