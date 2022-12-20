How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Boca Raton Bowl

The great thing about bowl season is the storylines that the litany of bowls creates.
On one end of the spectrum, you have the titanic matchups that pit rosters full of blue-chip talent against one another in must-see games that move the needle far beyond the basic rabid fans of the programs involved.
On the other side, you have the games where both teams skid into the plate battered and bruised and leaking oil to close the season, usually marred by early departures, draft prospect holdouts, or coaching transitions (hello... Kentucky versus Iowa).
The Boca Raton Bowl this season sits squarely in the middle, matching up a conference champion with a team that is on the fade and missing their coach.
Welcome to December football, baby.
We've assembled all the details you can get your hands on below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming, and game notes for both sides.
Game Info:
- Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
- When: December 20, 2022 7:30PM
- Weather: 74 degrees, 50% chance of rain
- Odds: Toledo -4.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game is to be televised on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required. The broadcast team will include Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (color) and Marilyn Payne (sideline). No cable subscription? Here is how you can get SlingTV.
- Streaming options: The game will be streamed exclusively on the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for access.
- Toledo radio perspective: Mark Beier (play-by-play) and Jim Yockey (color) will provide the Rockets call at UTRockets.com
- Liberty radio perspective: Alan York (play-by-play) and Aaron Stamn (color) will provide the Flames call for LFSN Radio
- Toledo Game Notes: Toledo’s depth charts and 2022 season information can be found here.
- Liberty Game Notes: Liberty’s depth charts and 2022 season information can be found here.
