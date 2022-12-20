How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

It’s not terribly often Eastern Michigan and San Jose State get together, but when they do, the results have proven dynamic.

For the first time since 1987’s California Bowl, the Eagles and Spartans meet in Boise, Idaho, to try and add a trophy to their showcase to conclude the 2022 football season. In the last meeting, the Eagles capped off their best season in program history, upsetting the much-favored Spartans in their home state.

What could the 2022 matchup bring between the MAC West co-champion Eagles and the MWC West Division runner-up Spartans? We’ll find out later today!

College football bowl games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to all college bowl games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, $20+ for extra package.) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of college football this season.

Our full game preview can be read here if you’re looking to orient yourself with both sides, while this link takes you to a more “by the numbers” approach.

We’ve assembled all the details you can get your hands on to stay informed below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming and game notes for both sides:

Game Info:

Where: Albertson’s Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Albertson’s Stadium in Boise, Idaho When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 33 and potential snow showers at kickoff, with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 6 MPH.

33 and potential snow showers at kickoff, with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: San Jose State is a 3.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 53, per DraftKings. (If you decide to gamble on this game, please remember to do so responsibly.)

How to watch/stream/listen: