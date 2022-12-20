How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

It’s not terribly often Eastern Michigan and San Jose State get together, but when they do, the results have proven dynamic.
For the first time since 1987’s California Bowl, the Eagles and Spartans meet in Boise, Idaho, to try and add a trophy to their showcase to conclude the 2022 football season. In the last meeting, the Eagles capped off their best season in program history, upsetting the much-favored Spartans in their home state.
What could the 2022 matchup bring between the MAC West co-champion Eagles and the MWC West Division runner-up Spartans? We’ll find out later today!
Our full game preview can be read here if you’re looking to orient yourself with both sides, while this link takes you to a more “by the numbers” approach.
We’ve assembled all the details you can get your hands on to stay informed below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming and game notes for both sides:
Game Info:
- Where: Albertson’s Stadium in Boise, Idaho
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 33 and potential snow showers at kickoff, with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 6 MPH.
- Odds: San Jose State is a 3.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 53, per DraftKings. (If you decide to gamble on this game, please remember to do so responsibly.)
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game is to be televised on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required. The broadcast team will include Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (color) and Dawn Davenport (sideline).
- Streaming options: The game will be streamed on the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for access. You can also sign up for SlingTV by using the embedded link.
- EMU radio perspective: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the RedHawks call for WEMU-FM 89.9.
- San Jose State radio perspective: Justin Allegri (play-by-play) and Kevin Richardson (color) will provide the SJSU call for 860 AM The Answer.
- Bowl Season (neutral) radio perspective: Bryan Roth and Hans Olsen will provide the neutral call for The Varsity Network. The Varsity Network is a free audio app available for download on both Apple and Google stores.
- EMU Game Notes: Eastern’s depth charts and 2022 season information can be found here.
- San Jose State Game Notes: SJSU’s depth charts and 2022 season information for the bowl game can be found here.
