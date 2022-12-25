 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Quick Lane Bowl

Put your hands up for Detroit! BGSU and Mew Mexico State will be in celebratory moods for this Boxing Day tradition.

By James H. Jimenez and Alan Rucker
It’s been a long time coming for both Bowling Green and New Mexico State, with both programs last seeing a bowl game in the mid-2010’s after a brief flirtation with success.

This bowl game is set to be the first one since 2016 for the Falcons, while the Aggies are set to participate in the postseason for the first time since 2017. The two will meet on the field for the chance to add to their respective trophy cases in Detroit, highlighting as the only college bowl game matchup of the day on Monday afternoon.

BGSU qualified for the postseason with a 6-6 record, with a shocking loss to Eastern Kentucky papered over by an upset victory over Marshall and a 4-1 start to the MAC slate to position themselves for the MAC East title. They ended up fading back to the means after that hot run, but it was still a landmark season for a team with the preseason expectation of a looming rebuild.

With a win in the postseason, it could well mean a true turnaround for Scot Loeffer and crew, which were one foot out the door with the hire of a new athletic director at the midway point of the year.

New Mexico State, in their last season of FBS independence, had a very similar route to the postseason, with a painfully slow 1-5 start before finishing the rest of the 2022 campaign on a tear, going 5-1 over the second half of the season to earn their way in— though they did need some help.

NMSU had to apply for a hardship waiver to make the Quick Lane Bowl happen, as a scheduled bout with San Jose State was cancelled due to tragic circumstances. It was accepted, and now, the Aggies look to add to their undefeated 3-0-1 postseason record.

Our full game preview can be read here if you’re looking to orient yourself with both sides a little deeper.

We’ve assembled all the details you can get your hands on to stay informed below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming and game notes:

Game Info:

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game is to be televised on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required. The broadcast team will include John Schriffen (play-by-play), Rene Ingoglia (color) and Tara Talmadge (sideline.)
  • Streaming options: The game will be streamed on the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for access. You can also sign up for SlingTV by using the embedded link.
  • BGSU radio perspective: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the Falcons call for Eagle 99 FM.
  • New Mexico State radio perspective: Jack Nixon (play-by-play) will provide the NMSU call for 99.5 FM Zia Country.
  • Bowl Season (neutral) radio perspective: Kyle Wiggs (play-by-play) and John Denton (color) will provide the neutral call for The Varsity Network. CMU football play-by-play announcer Adam Jaksa will be sideline reporter. The Varsity Network is a free audio app available for download on both Apple and Google stores.
  • BGSU Game Notes: Bowling Green’s depth charts and 2022 season information can be found here.
  • New Mexico State Game Notes: NMSU’s depth charts and 2022 season information for the bowl game can be found here.

