Welcome back to the bowl season, Falcons! It’s been a while, and we hope you can stay!
They look to add the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl to the trophy case, and continue moving the needle for their program.
This will be Bowling Green’s 13th bowl appearance (stay away if you believe in bad luck), so why don’t we take a look at the results of their past bowl appearances?
Bowl Games and Results
- 1982 California Bowl, L 28-29 vs. Fresno State
- 1985 California Bowl, L 7-51 vs. Fresno State
- 1991 California Bowl, W 28-21 vs. Fresno State
- 1992 Las Vegas Bowl, W 35-34 vs. Nevada, MVP: QB Erik White
- 2003 Motor City Bowl, W 28-24 vs. Northwestern, MVP: QB Josh Harris
- 2004 GMAC Bowl, W 52-35 vs. Memphis, MVP: QB Omar Jacobs
- 2008 GMAC Bowl, L 7-63 vs. Tulsa
- 2009 Humanitarian Bowl, L 42-43 vs. Idaho
- 2012 Military Bowl, L 20-29 vs. San Jose State
- 2013 Little Caesar’s Pizza Bowl, L 27-30 vs. Pittsburgh
- 2014 Camellia Bowl, W 33-28 vs. South Alabama, MVP: QB James Knapke
- 2015 GoDaddy Bowl, L 27-58 vs. Georgia Southern
Overall Bowl Record: 5-7
Fun BG Bowl Facts
- The Falcons are no stranger to playing a bowl in Detroit. They are 1-1 in bowls played at Ford Field.
- They are also 1-1 against Power 5 schools in bowls, with their one win against Northwestern in 2003.
- Only six head coaches have led BG to a bowl game: Dennis Stolz, Gary Blackney, Gregg Brandon, Dave Clawson, Dino Babers, and current head coach Scot Loeffler.
- This is Bowling Green’s first bowl game played on a Monday.
- Seven of the 13 bowl games BSGU has played in ended up as one-possession games, with BG having a 3-4 record in those games.
- The final Bowling Green scoring play in all 12 bowl games were all touchdowns.
- This was the second longest stretch (‘16-’21) without a bowl game for the Falcons. Between the ‘92 Las Vegas Bowl and ‘03 Motor City Bowl was the longest stretch.
- BG is 5-4 when scoring more than 27 points in a bowl game.
- Every known bowl game MVP for the Falcons has been a QB.
Loading comments...