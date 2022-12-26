Welcome back to the bowl season, Falcons! It’s been a while, and we hope you can stay!

They look to add the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl to the trophy case, and continue moving the needle for their program.

This will be Bowling Green’s 13th bowl appearance (stay away if you believe in bad luck), so why don’t we take a look at the results of their past bowl appearances?

Bowl Games and Results

1982 California Bowl, L 28-29 vs. Fresno State

1985 California Bowl, L 7-51 vs. Fresno State

1991 California Bowl, W 28-21 vs. Fresno State

1992 Las Vegas Bowl, W 35-34 vs. Nevada, MVP: QB Erik White

2003 Motor City Bowl, W 28-24 vs. Northwestern, MVP: QB Josh Harris

2004 GMAC Bowl, W 52-35 vs. Memphis, MVP: QB Omar Jacobs

2008 GMAC Bowl, L 7-63 vs. Tulsa

2009 Humanitarian Bowl, L 42-43 vs. Idaho

2012 Military Bowl, L 20-29 vs. San Jose State

2013 Little Caesar’s Pizza Bowl, L 27-30 vs. Pittsburgh

2014 Camellia Bowl, W 33-28 vs. South Alabama, MVP: QB James Knapke

2015 GoDaddy Bowl, L 27-58 vs. Georgia Southern

Overall Bowl Record: 5-7

Fun BG Bowl Facts