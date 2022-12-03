How To Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 MAC Football Championship Game

Today is the day!

The 26th edition of the Mid-American Conference Championship Game is set to be played at Ford Field, as the West Division champion Toledo Rockets (7-5, 5-3 MAC) will take on the East Division champion Ohio Bobcats (9-3, 7-1 MAC) to end a wild 2022 campaign.

The game will be the 19th-straight contest to be played at Ford Field, as part of an agreement made with the MAC starting in 2004.

The Rockets come into this game having wrapped up their division three weeks early with a win over Ball State at the start of the weeknight slate thanks to a hot start in conference play, while the Bobcats rode the back of a seven-game win streak to qualify for the title game on the final week of the regular season.

There will be questions surrounding the health of both teams at the most important position.

Toledo will have to hope both Dequan Finn (ankle) and Tucker Gleason (throwing hand) are are healthy enough to contribute after picking up injuries late in the MAC season, while Ohio will be relying on third-string QB CJ Harris to carry the load after injuries to the league-leading signalcaller Kurtis Rourke two weeks ago and primary backup Parker Navarro earlier in the season.

Not to worry, though, as two of the MAC’s best defensive and special teams units are set to show their respective values on the field in what should be an exciting contest.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch, stream, listen and stay informed regarding the game:

Game Info:

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at noon p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at noon p.m. EST Weather: Ford Field, an indoor facility, will not be affected by weather.

Ford Field, an indoor facility, will not be affected by weather. Odds: Toledo is a 1.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 55 points, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: