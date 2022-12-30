How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Arizona Bowl

[Editor’s note: article updated to reflect restriction on local radio broadcast to terrestrial stations only.]

The Arizona Bowl is set to kick off from Arizona Stadium in Tucson this afternoon, and some postseason pride is on the line when the MAC East champion Ohio Bobcats take on the Mountain West West division runners-up Wyoming Cowboys.

College football bowl games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to all college bowl games, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, $20+ for extra package.) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of college football this season.

The Ohio Bobcats were one of the best stories in the 2022 season, going from a 3-9 also ran in the 2021 season after a winless COVID season to a 9-4 record in ‘22, with a 7-1 regular-season conference record propelling them to the MAC East title. They did so on the back of first-team all-MAC QB Kurtis Rourke, who unfortunately suffered an injury in the penultimate week of the season. It clearly affected Ohio’s ability to run the offense, seen most clearly in the MAC Championship Game, but with three weeks of practice, it should look better. It’ll be up to third-stringer CJ Harris to lead the offense, while the defense, which was one of the MAC’s best, will hope to carry the day.

For Wyoming, a mass exodus of talent in the 2021 offseason clearly didn’t affect their ability to compete, as they wound up 5-3 in the Mountain West, in a rough-and-tumble West division featuring an undefeated-in-league Boise State. This is a team which loves situational, tight-quarters football; five of their 12 games were decided by a touchdown or less, with the ‘Pokes winning four of those contests to help them qualify for the postseason. They also notched five come-from-behind wins as well, so they’re not a team to be taken lightly despite a 7-5 overall record.

For a full game preview, you can click here!

We’ve assembled all the details you can get your hands on to stay informed below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming and game notes:

Game Info:

Where: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona When: Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 61 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Calm winds.

61 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Calm winds. Odds: Ohio is a two-point favorite, with an over/under of 41.5, per DraftKings. (If you decide to gamble on this game, please remember to do so responsibly.)

How to watch/stream/listen: