How to Watch/Stream/Listen: 2022 Arizona Bowl

[Editor’s note: article updated to reflect restriction on local radio broadcast to terrestrial stations only.]
The Arizona Bowl is set to kick off from Arizona Stadium in Tucson this afternoon, and some postseason pride is on the line when the MAC East champion Ohio Bobcats take on the Mountain West West division runners-up Wyoming Cowboys.
The Ohio Bobcats were one of the best stories in the 2022 season, going from a 3-9 also ran in the 2021 season after a winless COVID season to a 9-4 record in ‘22, with a 7-1 regular-season conference record propelling them to the MAC East title. They did so on the back of first-team all-MAC QB Kurtis Rourke, who unfortunately suffered an injury in the penultimate week of the season. It clearly affected Ohio’s ability to run the offense, seen most clearly in the MAC Championship Game, but with three weeks of practice, it should look better. It’ll be up to third-stringer CJ Harris to lead the offense, while the defense, which was one of the MAC’s best, will hope to carry the day.
For Wyoming, a mass exodus of talent in the 2021 offseason clearly didn’t affect their ability to compete, as they wound up 5-3 in the Mountain West, in a rough-and-tumble West division featuring an undefeated-in-league Boise State. This is a team which loves situational, tight-quarters football; five of their 12 games were decided by a touchdown or less, with the ‘Pokes winning four of those contests to help them qualify for the postseason. They also notched five come-from-behind wins as well, so they’re not a team to be taken lightly despite a 7-5 overall record.
For a full game preview, you can click here!
We’ve assembled all the details you can get your hands on to stay informed below, including odds, weather, television, radio, streaming and game notes:
Game Info:
- Where: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
- When: Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 61 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Calm winds.
- Odds: Ohio is a two-point favorite, with an over/under of 41.5, per DraftKings. (If you decide to gamble on this game, please remember to do so responsibly.)
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game is set to be a streaming exclusive, and therefore will not be televised.
- Streaming options: The game will be streamed exclusively on the Barstool Sports website, mobile app and YouTube channel. Jake Marsh (play-by-play), Dave Portnoy (color), Dan Katz (color) and Caleb Pressley (sideline) will be on the call.
- Ohio radio perspective: Russ Eisenstein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Bobcats call for Power 105 WXTQ-FM. As part of the broadcast terms, the local radio call will only be aired on terrestrial radio stations, meaning no online streams.
- Wyoming radio perspective: Keith Kelly (play-by-play) and Keith McKenzie (color) will provide the Wyoming call for KFBC 97.5 FM. As part of the broadcast terms, the local radio call will only be aired on terrestrial radio stations, meaning no online streams.
- Ohio Game Notes: Ohio’s depth charts and 2022 season information can be found here.
- Wyoming Game Notes: Wyoming’s depth charts and 2022 season information for the bowl game can be found here.
