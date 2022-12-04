Ohio Bobcats to face Wyoming Cowboys in the 2022 Arizona Bowl

Ohio is back to bowling after a brief two-season hiatus including the COVID year of 2020, accepting an invitation to the 2022 edition of the Arizona Bowl to take on the Wyoming Cowboys of the Mountain West Conference in Tuscon, Arizona.

The Bobcats (9-4, 7-2 MAC) head to the land of sunshine looking for their fourth-straight bowl win, dispatching the last three post-season opponents by a combined score 98-27. The news was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy on Siunday afternoon.

If ‘Cats beat the Cowboys, it would put the cherry on top of a great season, clinching double-digit wins for just the third time since 1968.

The Cowboys (7-5, 5-3 MWC) finished second in their division in the Mountain West this year, hanging their hats on a strong rushing attack and solid defense.

This is the second meeting of MAC versus the Mountain West in the Arizona Bowl, with the first meeting a blowout win in 2020 by Ball State over San Jose State 35-13. Last year’s tilt between Central Michigan and Boise State was cancelled due to COVID.

The action kicks off in Arizona Stadium on December 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM Mountain time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time.