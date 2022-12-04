Kent State WR Dante Cephas to enter transfer portal

The widely-utilized transfer portal opens on Monday, Dec. 5. And in the modern day for the Mid-American Conference, that often means it’s time for the league to witness a mass exodus of its supreme talent.

That was the case Sunday night when Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas announced his entry to the transfer portal. Cephas released a statement on Twitter, thanking the Kent State coaching staff and his teammates, while also advertising his two years of remaining eligibility.

Just four days prior to making the transfer announcement, Cephas was named a member of the 2022 All-MAC First Team. He became one of two players, along with Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow, to qualify for first team all-conference honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Cephas posted 744 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 48 receptions in an injury-riddled campaign where he missed three contests and was limited in a handful of others. He launched the season with a 105-yard performance against Washington and surpassed the century mark two other times, including a career-best 246-yard outburst in an overtime win over Ohio.

The 2021 season was Cephas’ best to date. He produced seven 100-yard showings in a breakout year, playing a significant role in guiding Kent State to a MAC Championship Game appearance and status as the fifth most productive offense that season. Cephas delivered in his biggest games with 116 yards in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and 102 in the MAC Championship Game. But his magnum opus of 2021 was his 13-catch, 186-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a shootout win over Buffalo.

The 6’1”, 186 pound Pittsburgh native leaves Kent State as the one of the most iconic receivers in program history. His 2021 season featured the second-most receptions (82) and receiving yards (1,240) by any player to ever suit up for the Golden Flashes, only trailing 1997 Eugene Baker. Cephas leaves campus ranked fourth on the all-time program leaderboard in receptions (145) while finishing third in yards (2,139).

Last time Cephas had his recruitment open as a 2019 high school graduate, he fielded two additional FBS offers outside of Kent State — one from Bowling Green and another from Toledo. His 2023 whereabouts are unknown at the moment, but he retains two years of eligibility, due to redshirts granted for 2019 and 2020, when he arrives at his next destination.