MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 85: It’s time to play ball... BASEBALL, that is!

Happy Friday folks! We’re taking a little break from basketball coverage this week, but don’t worry - we’ll be back next week with our usual discussion of what’s happening on the court. This week, we’re taking a quick detour, as baseball season is officially upon us!

To open up this week’s pod, the boys take a look at the MAC baseball pre-season coaches poll, where Central Michigan was picked as the overwhelming favorite. This is understandable, as the Chippewas have won the conference in each of the past two years. Ball State and Kent State are expected to challenge Central, but the Chippewas are the strongest team in the conference right now, bolstered by an outstanding pitching staff.

Elsewhere in baseball, the boys talk about the expectations for Akron in their second season back, as well as what to expect from Eastern Michigan. Additionally, Vannzee gives his thoughts on the MAC players who are most likely to hear their name called in this summers’ MLB draft.

To close out the segment, we take a look at the schedule for this upcoming weekend of the season, as most MAC teams head south to open the year. Kent State and Central Michigan both travel to Conway, SC for a showcase event hosted by Coastal Carolina, while Ball State heads to a similar showcase event in Charleston to take on Bucknell and Iowa.

To close out the show, James stops by to discuss the college football all-start games that have taken place over the past month. 27 MAC players participated in the five games, all of whom were hoping to bolster their draft stock. Some did just that, with Miami edge rusher Dominique Robinson drawing some rave reviews from scouts. The boys also discuss CMU OL Bernhard Reimann, who is likely to be the first MAC player drafted, and Armani Rogers, the former Ohio QB who is attempting to transition to TE.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. As mentioned previously, we’ll be back with hoops talk next week, as the conference tournament is fast approaching! Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you back here next Friday.