2022 USFL Draft: Mid-American Conference Prospect Tracker

The United States Football League, dormant since its infamous bankruptcy in 1985, has been rekindled, bringing with it the promise of a competitive football league for spring play, following in the footsteps of the Alliance of American Football (2019,) the second edition of the XFL (2020) and The Spring League (2021.)

The USFL, which will conduct its bubble season in Birmingham, Alabama, is currently taking advantage of the XFL’s transitional hiatus and launching their season next month, with the selection of players set to take place tonight starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The draft process will be fairly unique; the Michigan Panthers won the draft lottery, giving them the first selection of quarterbacks in the positional-based draft, but they will not be choosing at #1 in every subsequent round.

Per the USFL, the draft system will utilize “an analytical modified snake system between positional rounds so that each team has two No. 1 picks at two positions — the first time such a draft order has been used in a major professional sports draft.”

Day 1 will see two minutes per draft pick, with quarterbacks, edge rushers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks selected. Day 2 will see 60-90 seconds per pick, with the remaining positions draft eligible by round. The eight teams have been given the option to “pass” on a draft pick in every round in lieu of trades, receiving a compensatory pick that may be used at the conclusion of a different position round instead.

At current, there are 400-500 athletes expected to be in the pool, with teams expected to sign 35 players apiece over the next two days. A compensatory draft later this month will bring that total to 48, split between the regular roster and practice squad.

The USFL, uniquely, has not released the player pool as of publication.

The draft will not be televised, with coverage to be determined by the eight member franchises. We’ve assembled this tracker to pluck any former #MACtion stars from the flurry of social media activity below.

[Names will update as reports come in, so please be sure to refresh frequently. Any athletes selected will be listed in chronological order, with later updates sorting prospects by university at the conclusion of the selection process.]

Day 1

Eric Assoua, EDGE/DE, Western Michigan (Round 4, Pick 2)

Welcome to the Maulers ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/0b51cgRM2w — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022

Assoua was a four-year contributor for the PJ Fleck-era Broncos, collecting 98 tackles, including 19 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks from 2015-2018. Assoua was rostered on the Alphas roster in the 2021 Spring League.

Johnathan Newsome, EDGE, Ball State (Round 4, Comp. Pick 2)

Compensatory Pick: Welcome to Birmingham, Jonathan Newsome!



We have added another DE/Edge selection and will pass on a pick in a future round, as a result. pic.twitter.com/bF4kRr7EbN — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 23, 2022

Newsome is a seasoned veteran at the pro level, having spent eight seasons between the NFL and CFL. A fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, Newsome played for two seasons in the NFL, collecting 47 tackles, including 7.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles. He would then spend the next six seasons between the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ottawa RedBlacks and BC Lions. Newsome left the Lions to pursue a professional opportunity in the States.

Newsome was a two-year starter at Ball State, finishing his career with 116 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss and 16.5 sacks, while collecting first-team all-MAC honors in 2012 and second-team all-MAC honors in 2013. Newsome, a Cleveland native, was originally a transfer from Ohio State prior to his arrival in Muncie.

Ja’len Embry, CB, Northern Illinois (Round 11, Pick 4)

With our last pick at CB, we're taking Ja'Len Embry #GeauxBlueWave pic.twitter.com/gbvP6O06yy — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) February 23, 2022

Embry was a contributor in the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the NIU Huskies after transferring in from Iowa, finishing his career in DeKalb with 88 total tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 11 passes defensed from the defensive back position.Embry was the teams best coverage back, leading NIU in pass break-ups in his senior season. Embry was also used a lot in kickoff return coverage.

The Detroit, Michigan native picked up a minicamp try-out with the Houston Texans, but never played a down in the NFL. Embry’s most recent action was as a member of The Spring League, playing corner and strong safety for the Aviators, proving to be a key part of the special teams squad.

Day 2

Compensatory