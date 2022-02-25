MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 85: Baskets and baseball!

Happy Friday folks! Thanks as always for stopping by this week.

The boys kick off this week’s pod by taking a look back at the last two weeks in men’s hoops. The story at the top of the standings has been Kent State and Buffalo, who have respectively won nine and seven games in a row. These are not squads that opposing teams will want to play in Cleveland.

Towards the bottom of the men’s hoops standings, there’s another interesting race playing out: the race for the last two conference tournament bids. With only eight teams qualifying for the MAC tournament, four teams will ultimately stay home. Right now, 1.5 games separate seventh place and eleventh. The boys give their predictions as to who will make the cut.

In women’s hoops, Akron continues to be a great story. The Zips have a firm grip on third in the conference, currently at 11-6 in MAC play. After winning only four league games last year, Melissa Jackson’s squad has been a great bounce back story.

Similar to men’s hoops, there is a bit of the traffic jam in the middle of the standings. 1.5 games separate fourth place and ninth, and there is a lot to still be decided down the stretch.

To close out the show, Zach and Zack look back at the opening week of college baseball season. Kent State had the best win of the weekend, knocking off 2016 national champion Coastal Carolina 2-1 on Sunday.

Eastern Michigan pitcher Adam Filinski gave us what may well be the performance of the weekend on Sunday afternoon. The true freshman pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits in his first collegiate start to lead the Eagles to a 6-0 victory over Winthrop.

