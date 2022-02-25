Initial 2022 Mid-American Conference Football schedules released

The long wait for the 2022-23 #MACtion schedule is now over, with the conference releasing their initial football schedules on Friday morning.
As per usual, times and television networks for the first three weeks of the regular season, as well as the entirety of the midweek MAC schedule (typically weeks 8-11) will be unveiled later in the spring, with any games not getting a set time to be chosen on a 12-day broadcast window. This is a popular practice for late-season weekend games, as title races affect the narrative of each impending game.
Once again, ESPN and the MAC have placed three of the MAC’s premier rivalry games on the late-season weeknight slate, with Ohio vs. Miami (Nov. 8), CMU vs. WMU (Nov. 16), and Bowling Green vs. Toledo (Nov. 22) all getting the national spotlight treatment.
ESPN and the MAC also once again chose to play the championship game on a Saturday afternoon, a game which will likely see an early kickoff time as part of the Worldwide Leader’s Championship Game gauntlet.
As always, all dates and times are tentative and subject to change, either in the spring update or during the season:
2022 Initial Mid-American Conference Football Schedule
(in chronological order, with italics denoting conference games)
Thursday, September 1
- St. Francis (PA) at Akron
- Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
Friday, September 2
- Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan
- Western Michigan at Michigan State
Saturday, September 3
- Ball State at Tennessee
- Bowling Green at UCLA
- Buffalo at Maryland
- Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois
- Kent State at Washington
- Miami at Kentucky
- Florida Atlantic at Ohio
- LIU at Toledo
Saturday, September 10
- Western Michigan at Ball State
- Akron at Michigan State
- Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
- Holy Cross at Buffalo
- South Alabama at Central Michigan
- Eastern Michigan at Louisiana
- Kent State at Oklahoma
- Robert Morris at Miami
- Northern Illinois at Tulsa
- Ohio at Penn State
- UMass at Toledo
Saturday, September 17
- Akron at Tennessee
- Murray State at Ball State
- Marshall at Bowling Green
- Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
- Bucknell at Central Michigan
- Eastern Michigan at Arizona State
- LIU at Kent State
- Cincinnati at Miami (neutral site game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.)
- Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
- Ohio at Iowa State
- Toledo at Ohio State
- Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
Saturday, September 24
- Buffalo at Eastern Michigan
- Akron at Liberty
- Ball State at Georgia Southern
- Bowling Green at Mississippi State
- Central Michigan at Penn State
- Kent State at Georgia
- Miami at Northwestern
- Northern Illinois at Kentucky
- Fordham at Ohio
- Toledo at San Diego State
- Western Michigan at San Jose State
Saturday, October 1
- Central Michigan at Toledo
- Northern Illinois at Ball State
- Bowling Green at Akron
- Miami at Buffalo
- Ohio at Kent State
- UMass at Eastern Michigan
- New Hampshire at Western Michigan
Saturday, October 8
- Ball State at Central Michigan
- Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
- Toledo at Northern Illinois
- Akron at Ohio
- Buffalo at Bowling Green
- Kent State at Miami
Saturday, October 15
- Central Michigan at Akron
- Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
- Kent State at Toledo
- Miami at Bowling Green
- Ohio at Western Michigan
- UConn at Ball State
- Buffalo at UMass
Saturday, October 22
- Eastern Michigan at Ball State
- Northern Illinois at Ohio
- Toledo at Buffalo
- Western Michigan at Miami
- Akron at Kent State
- Bowling Green at Central Michigan
Saturday, October 29
- Toledo at Eastern Michigan
- Miami at Akron
Tuesday, November 1
- Ball State at Kent State
- Buffalo at Ohio
Wednesday, November 2
- Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
- Western Michigan at Bowling Green
Tuesday, November 8
- Ball State at Toledo
- Eastern Michigan at Akron
- Ohio at Miami
Wednesday, November 9
- Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
- Buffalo at Central Michigan
- Kent State at Bowling Green
Tuesday, November 15
- Bowling Green at Toledo
- Ohio at Ball State
Wednesday, November 16
- Eastern Michigan at Kent State
- Western Michigan at Central Michigan
- Miami at Northern Illinois
Saturday, November 19
- Akron at Buffalo
Tuesday, November 22
- Ball State at Miami
- Bowling Green at Ohio
Friday, November 25
- Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
- Toledo at Western Michigan
Saturday, November 26
- Akron at Northern Illinois
- Kent State at Buffalo
Saturday, December 3
26th Annual Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game (neutral field site at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.)
Loading comments...