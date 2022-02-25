Initial 2022 Mid-American Conference Football schedules released

The long wait for the 2022-23 #MACtion schedule is now over, with the conference releasing their initial football schedules on Friday morning.

As per usual, times and television networks for the first three weeks of the regular season, as well as the entirety of the midweek MAC schedule (typically weeks 8-11) will be unveiled later in the spring, with any games not getting a set time to be chosen on a 12-day broadcast window. This is a popular practice for late-season weekend games, as title races affect the narrative of each impending game.

Once again, ESPN and the MAC have placed three of the MAC’s premier rivalry games on the late-season weeknight slate, with Ohio vs. Miami (Nov. 8), CMU vs. WMU (Nov. 16), and Bowling Green vs. Toledo (Nov. 22) all getting the national spotlight treatment.

ESPN and the MAC also once again chose to play the championship game on a Saturday afternoon, a game which will likely see an early kickoff time as part of the Worldwide Leader’s Championship Game gauntlet.

As always, all dates and times are tentative and subject to change, either in the spring update or during the season:

2022 Initial Mid-American Conference Football Schedule

(in chronological order, with italics denoting conference games)

Thursday, September 1

St. Francis (PA) at Akron

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

Friday, September 2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Michigan State

Saturday, September 3

Ball State at Tennessee

Bowling Green at UCLA

Buffalo at Maryland

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois

Kent State at Washington

Miami at Kentucky

Florida Atlantic at Ohio

LIU at Toledo

Saturday, September 10

Western Michigan at Ball State

Akron at Michigan State

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green

Holy Cross at Buffalo

South Alabama at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana

Kent State at Oklahoma

Robert Morris at Miami

Northern Illinois at Tulsa

Ohio at Penn State

UMass at Toledo

Saturday, September 17

Akron at Tennessee

Murray State at Ball State

Marshall at Bowling Green

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina

Bucknell at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State

LIU at Kent State

Cincinnati at Miami (neutral site game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.)

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Iowa State

Toledo at Ohio State

Pittsburgh at Western Michigan

Saturday, September 24

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan

Akron at Liberty

Ball State at Georgia Southern

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

Central Michigan at Penn State

Kent State at Georgia

Miami at Northwestern

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

Fordham at Ohio

Toledo at San Diego State

Western Michigan at San Jose State

Saturday, October 1

Central Michigan at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Bowling Green at Akron

Miami at Buffalo

Ohio at Kent State

UMass at Eastern Michigan

New Hampshire at Western Michigan

Saturday, October 8

Ball State at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Akron at Ohio

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Kent State at Miami

Saturday, October 15

Central Michigan at Akron

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at Toledo

Miami at Bowling Green

Ohio at Western Michigan

UConn at Ball State

Buffalo at UMass

Saturday, October 22

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Northern Illinois at Ohio

Toledo at Buffalo

Western Michigan at Miami

Akron at Kent State

Bowling Green at Central Michigan

Saturday, October 29

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Miami at Akron

Tuesday, November 1

Ball State at Kent State

Buffalo at Ohio

Wednesday, November 2

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Western Michigan at Bowling Green

Tuesday, November 8

Ball State at Toledo

Eastern Michigan at Akron

Ohio at Miami

Wednesday, November 9

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Buffalo at Central Michigan

Kent State at Bowling Green

Tuesday, November 15

Bowling Green at Toledo

Ohio at Ball State

Wednesday, November 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Miami at Northern Illinois

Saturday, November 19

Akron at Buffalo

Tuesday, November 22

Ball State at Miami

Bowling Green at Ohio

Friday, November 25

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Toledo at Western Michigan

Saturday, November 26

Akron at Northern Illinois

Kent State at Buffalo

Saturday, December 3

26th Annual Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game (neutral field site at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.)