2022 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Notes and Official Measurements

Players from all around the collegiate world have gathered in Las Vegas this week, engaging in practices, press conferences and interviews in te lead up to the East-West Shrine Bowl (formerly called the East-West Shrine Game) to be played February 3 in Allegiant Stadium.

The week of practices is the player’s opportunity to work with current NFL assistant coaches and talk to scouts and media to improve their draft stock.

The MAC players that accepted invites have made an impression in their short time. Ali Fayad is showing off his pass-rushing moves and winning one on one battles regularly, and Dustin Crum has looked good throwing short passes.

Clint Ratkovich has gotten some attention showing all the skills a running back needs. Armani Rogers once again walked upon the turf of the UNLV facility, this time as a tight end. Rogers has has looked raw, but made solid progress throughout the week. He was originally recruited to UNLV as a quarterback prior to his arrival in Athens.

Below are the official measurements that were taken on-site and some highlights of each MAC player at the Shrine Bowl.

Official measurements (listed in alphabetical order, with all length numbers in inches)

Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

Height: six-foot-one

Weight: 219

Hands: 9 and one-eighths

Arms: 32 and one-eighths

Wingspan: 77

Ali Fayad, LB, Western Michigan

Height: six-foot-two

Weight: 248 lbs.

Hands: 9 and three-eighths

Arms: 32

Wingspan: 77 and one half

Clint Ratkovich, RB, Northern Illinois

Height: six-foot

Weight: 231 lbs.

Hands: 9 and one half

Arms: 30 and one half

Wingspan: 73

Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio

Height: six-foot-five

Weight: 226 lbs.

Hands: 9 and one half

Arms: 33 and one-eighth

Wingspan: 79 and one half

What They’re Saying on Twitter:

Ali Fayad

WMU edge Ali Fayad has opened tons of eyes at the Shrine Bowl this week, including mine. Dominated in one on ones. Classic case of a guy who shows out in the spotlight and makes everyone go take a closer look.



Reminder that he was top 10 in the nation in pressures this year. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 1, 2022

Western Michigan edge Ali Fayad getting Utah OT Bamidele Olaseni with the ghost move



Both have been standouts at the @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/V7qc3pT2zz — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) January 31, 2022

-LB Ali Fayad continues to dominate in practices. Crazy spin move on Zachary Thomas in one rep.



-G Alec Lindstrom and OT Myron Cunningham are a step above the rest of the O-linemen.



-I’m bias, but Pierre Strong looked quick, ran low, interested to see him in the game.



2/4 — Draft Countdown (@DraftCountdown) January 31, 2022

Ali Fayad. Helicopter. SACK. His bag is overflowing and I love it. pic.twitter.com/VZqcArRfw5 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 31, 2022

Pro Football Focus discusses what they’ve seen from Fayad so far at the 2:18 mark:

Dustin Crum

Day 2 @ShrineBowl Notes from @ShanePHallam:



-QB Dustin Crum has good zip in short yardage.

Worth a late round pick.



-CB Decobie Durant showed he belongs, worth drafting.



-WR Charleston Rambo is a smooth route runner. Could be a solid reserve



1/4 — Draft Countdown (@DraftCountdown) January 31, 2022

Dustin Crum connects with Rutgers RB, Isaih Pacheco for the TD. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/pGZ8ODdbAX — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 30, 2022

The focus in this clip is on the diving catch, but Crum delivered a ball that was either an incredible catch or incomplete:

Armani Rogers

Early winners from 1 on 1 for East practice: #UCLA WR Kyle Philips #Tulsa WR Josh Johnson #Ohio TE Armani Rogers — Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) January 29, 2022

We talked about Ohio U's converted QB-turned-TE Armani Rogers on our Day 1&2 wrap-up podcast on Bootleg.



He draws flags on this route and still makes the catch. He's going to be a legit matchup problem as he learns the nuances of the position and adds mass to his frame. pic.twitter.com/Gpk5jqflBR — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) February 1, 2022

Talked a lot this weekend about @OhioFootball TE Armani Rogers’ receiving upside as a pure athlete but this is a nice rep in pass pro against an EDGE. Nice job staying square, just needs to finish rep better. He’s grown each and every day at the #ShrineBowl. pic.twitter.com/pkSBkPjTeQ — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 1, 2022

Clint Ratkovich

Clint Ratkovich was (not surprisingly) money in this drill. pic.twitter.com/JRBy0pWRrk — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) January 31, 2022