2022 Senior Bowl Practice Notes and Official Measurements

One MAC prospect had to pull out due to injury early, but all five of the MAC’s representatives have showed favorably to NFL scouts and coaches this week in Mobile.

By James H. Jimenez

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Senior Bowl has had the primetime cameras pointed at the nation’s best seniors all week, as both NFL Network and ESPN have been covering the practice sessions from front to back.

Among the prospects down in Mobile are five former Mid-American Conference stars, including Central Michigan’s bookend first-team all-MAC tackles, two intriguing developmental players from Miami’s dominant defense and an all-around safety from Toledo.

This week will prove to be a massive test for the assembled players, with coaches from the Detroit Lions and New York Jets working with them daily to prepare them for day-to-day life at the professional level.

We’ve compiled their official measurements and clips of their play from throughout the week below:

Official measurements (listed in alphabetical order, with all length numbers in inches)

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

  • Height: six-foot-six
  • Weight: 304 lbs.
  • Hands: 10 and three-eighths
  • Arms: 33
  • Wingspan: 80

Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami

  • Height: six-foot-four
  • Weight: 254 lbs.
  • Hands: nine and three-eighths
  • Arms: 33 and three-eighths
  • Wingspan: 82 and three-eighths

Luke Goedeke, OT/IOL, Central Michigan

  • Height: six-foot-four
  • Weight: 318 lbs.
  • Hands: nine and five-eighths
  • Arms: 33 and one-eighths
  • Wingspan: 80 and three-eighths

Sterling Weatherford, SAF/LB, Miami

  • Height: six-foot-three
  • Weight: 230 lbs.
  • Hands: eight and five-eighths
  • Arms: 31 and three-eighths
  • Wingspan: 76 and four-eighths

Tycen Anderson, SAF, Toledo

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 204 lbs.
  • Hands: nine and five-eighths
  • Arms: 33
  • Wingspan: 79 and six-eighths

Bernhard Raimann

Raimann managed to nab an interview with NFL Network on their Wednesday recap show, which can be seen in full below:

Raimann is also the subject of a profile piece in USA Today:

Dominique Robinson

Robinson has been one of the bigger winners of the practice sessions, with draft networks starting to take notice:

Luke Goedeke

Sterling Weatherford

Weatherford is picking up steam as a developmental hybrid linebacker, with The Athletic Detroit suggesting Weatherford could be a potential Jalen Reeves-Maybin replacement should he leave in free agency. ($$$)

Tycen Anderson

Anderson has been getting some looks as a riser at the safety position, most notably by the Pro Football Network:

Anderson was also the first Senior Bowl podcast interview on the Detroit Lions’ official “One Pridecast”, discussing how the practice days have looked thus far behind the scenes, how he grew up in a football-crazed Toledo area and what he intends to do when he makes it to the NFL. The entire episode is below:

Kickoff for the Senior Bowl is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST, from Mobile, Alabama, airing on NFL Network.

