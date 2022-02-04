2022 Senior Bowl Practice Notes and Official Measurements

The Senior Bowl has had the primetime cameras pointed at the nation’s best seniors all week, as both NFL Network and ESPN have been covering the practice sessions from front to back.

Among the prospects down in Mobile are five former Mid-American Conference stars, including Central Michigan’s bookend first-team all-MAC tackles, two intriguing developmental players from Miami’s dominant defense and an all-around safety from Toledo.

This week will prove to be a massive test for the assembled players, with coaches from the Detroit Lions and New York Jets working with them daily to prepare them for day-to-day life at the professional level.

We’ve compiled their official measurements and clips of their play from throughout the week below:

Official measurements (listed in alphabetical order, with all length numbers in inches)

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Height: six-foot-six

Weight: 304 lbs.

Hands: 10 and three-eighths

Arms: 33

Wingspan: 80

Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami

Height: six-foot-four

Weight: 254 lbs.

Hands: nine and three-eighths

Arms: 33 and three-eighths

Wingspan: 82 and three-eighths

Luke Goedeke, OT/IOL, Central Michigan

Height: six-foot-four

Weight: 318 lbs.

Hands: nine and five-eighths

Arms: 33 and one-eighths

Wingspan: 80 and three-eighths

Sterling Weatherford, SAF/LB, Miami

Height: six-foot-three

Weight: 230 lbs.

Hands: eight and five-eighths

Arms: 31 and three-eighths

Wingspan: 76 and four-eighths

Tycen Anderson, SAF, Toledo

Height: six-foot-one

Weight: 204 lbs.

Hands: nine and five-eighths

Arms: 33

Wingspan: 79 and six-eighths

What They’re Saying On Twitter

Bernhard Raimann

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann (#76) working under the watchful eye of Jets coaches. He looks like he could be a good one. pic.twitter.com/FBBQVbVG4I — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) February 1, 2022

Boye Mafe vs Bernhard Raimann



Catch the #SeniorBowl live on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/em43GTrfuY — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2022

CMU Bernhard Raimann vs OSU Tyreke Smith pic.twitter.com/dmpM4oi3tz — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 1, 2022

Lots of eyes on Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann. A 6-7 former TE with terrific size/frame. You can see the intrigue from how well he moves — this week will really test his technique. He could really make some money here. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 1, 2022

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan tackle prospect, has Ohio State’s Tyreke Smith get around him. pic.twitter.com/AhsEX61qEx — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 1, 2022

Great job here on the left side of the formation by LT Bernhard Raimann and WR Christian Watson. They secure the edge and allow Rachaad White to bounce to the outside for a big gain@CMU_Football @NDSUfootball #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/l9wiWqONPi — Clay Smarslok (@ClaySmars) February 3, 2022

@CMU_Football OT Bernhard Raimann has had his ups and downs, but he gets the best of Ebiketie here #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/NcBAYOt1kZ — Clay Smarslok (@ClaySmars) February 3, 2022

CMU LT Bernhard Raimann with a nasty drive block. pic.twitter.com/GHxmGrxvBE — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 2, 2022

Raimann managed to nab an interview with NFL Network on their Wednesday recap show, which can be seen in full below:

As a 14-year-old in Austria, @BernhardRaimann watched “The Blind Side”. He moved to the U.S., learned football, and now is at the @seniorbowl writing his remarkable story. pic.twitter.com/89g83faKNW — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 3, 2022

Raimann is also the subject of a profile piece in USA Today:

Meet Bernhard Raimann, the Central Michigan offensive tackle and Austria native who's made an incredible climb to become a top NFL draft prospect.https://t.co/3LcizXXWxw — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) February 3, 2022

Dominique Robinson

Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami (Ohio): Made a rare move and went from WR to DL in 2020. He's raw, but his all-around game impressed me. Had 11 tackles for loss last season. He's a third- or fourth-rounder right now. — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) February 1, 2022

Umm. Miami (OH) DL Dominique Robinson is really impressing. Walking tackles back with power and showing lockout length. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 1, 2022

Dominique Robinson has flashed all week. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/T1VExtVNGR — Inside The Draft (@Jacobkeppen) February 3, 2022

Main takeaway from 2 days of practice: DL has dominated.



- Jermaine Johnson the best player here

- Travis Jones bullying anyone/everyone

- Kingsley Enagbare consistently winning

- Several pass rushers flashing in a great way (Ebiketie, Luketa, Myjai Sanders, Dominique Robinson) — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 2, 2022

Logan Hall crosses face of the RG, gets penetration and forces the ball carrier to a different lane, Chad Muma is there to make the stop. Dominique Robinson is there with collateral. pic.twitter.com/euYOz3QKrR — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022

Marquis Hayes gets the early jump and Dominique Robinson still gets the win #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4ez8LZhkXv — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022

Marquis Hayes vs Dominique Robinson round 2, another penalty on Hayes #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/EKXxOJS1Jz — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022

Dominique Robinson with his second SACK in as many plays. pic.twitter.com/FChBB76G7D — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 2, 2022

Dominique Robinson was pretty much unblockable with his speed in one-on-one pass rush drills. The Miami (Ohio) star is one of the top pass rushers here that I have seen. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 2, 2022

Robinson has been one of the bigger winners of the practice sessions, with draft networks starting to take notice:

Miami-Ohio defensive end Dominique Robinson elevated his #NFL Draft stock with a sensational showing on Day 1 at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl.@ojhodgkinson has the latest on the excellent performance.https://t.co/7ANgrS0y0I — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 2, 2022

Luke Goedeke

From the @PrideOfDetroit P.O.D.cast currently on Twitch: @JimNagy_SB highlights #CMU OL Luke Goedeke as a prospect to watch.



Goedeke will play all three OL positions, per Nagy, and is seen as a starter-grade prospect by some scouts and GMs: https://t.co/dZVL759RRp — Juney (@AVKingJames) January 25, 2022

Luke Goedeke (OL/CMU) has a hamstring injury per source and his week is done. #TheDraftStartsinMobile — Brian Bosarge (@DeepFriedDraft) February 1, 2022

Interesting positional breakdown among the National OL.



Bernhard Raimann and Matt Waletzko, thought to be tackles, are working more with the interior group.



Luke Goedeke and Nick Zakelj working with the tackles, not the guards @ATB_network @draftrite_atb — Mitch Wolfe (#1 Coin Fan) (@MitchellTWolfe) February 1, 2022

Luke Goedeke (67 from Central Michigan) going through individual drills. Has shorter arms for an OT, but he makes up for it with solid technique and footwork #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/y737LAdXR9 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) February 1, 2022

Sterling Weatherford

Best cover LB I saw in the morning session was Miami-Ohio’s Sterling Weatherford. 6-3,230 — ran with every TE, didn’t get bullied off routes. Very smooth player. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 1, 2022

Tougher day one for Miami (OH) LB Sterling Weatherford. Looked a bit stiff in coverage drills and seemed unsure of calls/assignment in team. Safety in college so he's learning new position on top of new system/scheme. Lot to process. Will be about progression for him. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 1, 2022

Sterling Weatherford, this time lined up at LB, navigates the box and fills the run lane #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/EeDQnIswsM — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022

Sterling Weatherford pulls up from the would be sack #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/TjIzxilrv2 — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022

Standouts from day 3 of National team practice #SeniorBowl



-Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

-Missouri RB Rachaad White

-Miami (OH) S Sterling Weatherford

-Northern Iowa T Trevor Penning

-Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

-Baylor S Jalen Pitre

-NDSU WR Christian Watson — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) February 3, 2022

Nice pass breakup in the endzone by Miami Ohio’s Sterling Weatherford. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/pGJSsLboyH — Inside The Draft (@Jacobkeppen) February 3, 2022

Nice PBU by Sterling Weatherford to end red zone team session. He’s here as a LB — not sure he’s a full time player there but he’ll find his way on the field for someone regardless of their system. Could be teams, SAF3, sub-LB. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) February 3, 2022

an under the radar day at the Senior Bowl in Day 2? Sterling Weatherford.



He bounced back strong & really showcased his versatility today. Remember at Miami (OH) he played everywhere despite being listed at DB. Playing LB in Mobile, looked so comfortable rushing off the edge. — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) February 3, 2022

@MiamiOHFootball’s Sterling Weatherford was a menace in 1 on 1’s today. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/w4QZjHw76T — Austin Mowell (Temporary Bengals Fan) (@AustinMowellNFL) February 3, 2022

Sterling Weatherford with the cross chop #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/EKMk8cmmX4 — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022

Weatherford is picking up steam as a developmental hybrid linebacker, with The Athletic Detroit suggesting Weatherford could be a potential Jalen Reeves-Maybin replacement should he leave in free agency. ($$$)

Tycen Anderson

Again, Toledo safety Tycen Anderson has some silly closing speed. pic.twitter.com/IobinuZ1yg — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 12, 2022

Fourth safety on the American roster, joining Tycen Anderson, Yusuf Corker and Leon O'Neal (with a couple of others possibly bouncing between CB and S reps). Lions should be looking hard at that position. https://t.co/wP5joLvISB — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) January 27, 2022

Told S Tycen Anderson is a player I am really intrigued by. Played single high, two deep and slot corner. pic.twitter.com/MPuKjlz8IQ — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 3, 2022

Really nice rep here by both @AztecFB TE Daniel Bellinger and @ToledoFB Safety Tycen Anderson. Anderson is patient throughout the entire rep and nearly makes a play on the ball while Bellinger reaches down and snags the football on a low throw. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Mrbp6h7zzD — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 3, 2022

Decent hole created by the OL, but a nice run fit here by Toledo S Tycen Anderson. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Q3lMLVa2ey — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 3, 2022

RB Brian Robinson stuffed by Georgia LB Channing Tindall and Toledo S Tycen Anderson. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/XEf6OtO7ES — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 3, 2022

Anderson has been getting some looks as a riser at the safety position, most notably by the Pro Football Network:

2022 Senior Bowl Safeties: JT Woods, Tycen Anderson are strong riser candidates https://t.co/EM0mRaL6fb — PFN News (@PFN365News) February 1, 2022

Anderson was also the first Senior Bowl podcast interview on the Detroit Lions’ official “One Pridecast”, discussing how the practice days have looked thus far behind the scenes, how he grew up in a football-crazed Toledo area and what he intends to do when he makes it to the NFL. The entire episode is below:

Kickoff for the Senior Bowl is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST, from Mobile, Alabama, airing on NFL Network.