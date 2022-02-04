MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 82: The long, dark days of winter

Happy Friday folks! We made it through another ice cold winter week this week, and we’re excited to have you with us for another episode of the Bandwagon.

It was another big week in MAC hoops, and Ohio and Toledo continue to show they are the top two teams on the men’s side of things. Both easily dispatched of contenders Buffalo and Akron this past Friday, and it appears that the two are on a collision course at the top of the league. Ohio travels to Toledo on Tuesday night with revenge on their mind, after the Rockets defeated the Bobcats in Athens earlier this season.

Elsewhere in men’s hoops, Kent State put together a nice 2-0 week and all of a sudden find themselves at fourth in the conference. It’s been an up and down year for the Golden Flashes, but Rob Senderoff’s squad now sits 7-4 in the MAC with a stretch of winnable games coming up.

On the other end of the spectrum, Bowling Green and Miami seem to be trending downward. Bowling Green turned in an 0-2 week this week, including a brutal loss at Central Michigan. Not to be outdone, Miami gave us an 0-2 week of their own, giving up over 50 first half points in both losses. Neither team has much going for them right now.

On the women’s side of things, Ohio followed up an impressive 3-0 week last week with a disappointing 0-2 performance. The Bobcats now sit 5-4 and sixth place in the conference, and time is running out if they want to contend for the conference title.

Ball State was the surprise of the week in women’s hoops, as the Cardinals have now won four in a row and sit tied for fourth in the conference at 6-4. The Cardinals have back to back wins over Ohio and Buffalo under their belt and seem to be gaining confidence with every performance. Western Michigan continues to hang around the conversation as well, as the Broncos remain in third place at 6-3.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. Stay safe out there, keep warm, and we’ll see you back here next Friday!