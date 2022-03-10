2022 MAC Basketball Tournament Story Hub

It’s officially #MarchMACness in Cleveland, as the postseason is underway to determine who will be the representatives for the MAC in the Big Dance.

The #MACtion is underway in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with sixteen programs across men’s and women’s basketball assembling to win their respective berths into the NCAA Tournaments all week, culminating in two nationally broadcast championship games on Saturday.

Toledo won both the men’s and women’s championships in the regular season, and hold the #1 seed in their respective tournaments as a result of their 2021-22 performances.

The format this year is the second under tournament rules adopted in the 2020-21 season due to COVID restrictions, as the top eight teams for both sides advance directly to Cleveland, with no BYEs for high seeds or first-round campus play-in games.

All quarterfinal games will be aired on ESPN+, while semifinals and finals will be split between ESPN’s family of networks and CBS Sports Networks.

Here is the men’s basketball tournament schedule:

Thursday, March 10th, 2022

Quarterfinals Game 1: No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Central Michigan, 11 AM ET (ESPN+)

No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Central Michigan, 11 AM ET (ESPN+) Game 2: No. 4 Akron vs. No. 5 Buffalo, Time TBA (ESPN+)

No. 4 Akron vs. No. 5 Buffalo, Time TBA (ESPN+) Game 3: No. 2 Kent State vs. No. 7 Miami, Time TBA (ESPN+)

No. 2 Kent State vs. No. 7 Miami, Time TBA (ESPN+) Game 4: No. 3 Ohio vs. No. 6 Ball State, Time TBA (ESPN+)

Friday, March 11th, 2022

Semifinals Game 5: Game 1 vs. Game 2 Winner, 5 PM ET (CBSSN)

Game 1 vs. Game 2 Winner, 5 PM ET (CBSSN) Game 6: Game 3 vs. Game 4 Winner, Time TBA (CBSSN)*

Saturday, March 12th, 2022

MAC Championship Game 7: Game 5 vs. Game 6 Winner, 7:30 PM ET (ESPN2)

Below is the women’s basketball tournament schedule:

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022

Quarterfinals Game 1: No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Ohio, 11 AM ET (ESPN+)

No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Ohio, 11 AM ET (ESPN+) Game 2: No. 4 Northern Illinois vs. No. 5 Ball State, Time TBA (ESPN+)

No. 4 Northern Illinois vs. No. 5 Ball State, Time TBA (ESPN+) Game 3 : No. 2 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Western Michigan, Time TBA (ESPN+)

: No. 2 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Western Michigan, Time TBA (ESPN+) Game 4: No. 3 Akron vs. No. 6 Bowling Green, Time TBA (ESPN+)

Friday, March 11th, 2022

Semifinals Game 5 : Game 1 vs. Game 2 Winner, 10 AM ET (ESPN+)

: Game 1 vs. Game 2 Winner, 10 AM ET (ESPN+) Game 6: Game 3 vs. Game 4 Winner, Time TBA (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 12th, 2022

MAC Championship Game 7: Game 5 vs. Game 6 Winner, 11 AM ET (CBS Sports Network)

This hub will update with recaps of the games as we get them in, so be sure to check in occasionally!