The #2 Buffalo Bulls looked like a team on a mission in a convincing 82-43 win over the #3 Akron Zips on Friday in Mid-American Conference semifinal action at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bulls, now 24-8 on the year, advance to tomorrow’s MAC Championship Game against the #5 Ball State Cardinals. Friday’s result was the third time this season that the Bulls have beaten the Zips, with all contests decided by 17 points or more. So much for the old adage of it being hard to beat a team three times in a season.

Akron actually had the lead at 4-0 in the first minute of the game and had its last lead at 6-5 with five minutes to go in the first quarter. Then the Bulls decided to play. Buffalo got 16 first half points from Dyaisha Fair to jump out to a 32-21 lead at halftime.

The second half was even worse for the Zips. The Bulls had little trouble pushing the lead to 55-37 at the end of the third quarter. The Bulls had their biggest run at 11-0 in the fourth quarter to blow the game completely open.

The Buffalo guards dominated the game. Fair finished with a gamed high 28 points and six assists. Her freshman backcourt mate, Georgia Woolley added 20 points. Adebola Adeyeye added 13 points and eight rebounds. The Zips were led by MAC Player-of-the-Year, Jordyn Dawson with 15 points, but she never really was a factor in the game.

The Zips finished just 1-of-19 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, the Bulls shot 50 percent from beyond the arc hitting 7-of-14. The Bulls also owned the boards with a 44-33 rebound advantage. The Zips fall to 17-11 on the year and will await to see if they are playing in the postseason somewhere.