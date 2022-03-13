Five Mid-American Conference teams qualify for 2022 Women’s NIT

The Mid-American Conference has been a traditionally strong one for women’s basketball, and 2022 was no different, with eight teams above 10 conference wins and nine teams above a .500 winning percentage overall.

This year only saw the inclusion of the MAC women’s basketball tournament champion Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament, but a case could have been made for the MAC to be a multi-bid league, with the Toledo Rockets’ formidable 26-4 overall record (including a 19-1 conference record.)

Regardless, the Rockets, by virtue of being the regular season champion, clinched an automatic berth in the Women’s NIT, and will likely have a high seed in the 64-team tournament set to take place over the rest of March.

Four other teams in the MAC also earned at-large bids, with Akron (16-10, 13-7 MAC), Ball State (20-12, 11-8 MAC), Kent State (18-11, 10-10 MAC) and Ohio (15-15, 9-10 MAC) also selected to partake in the WNIT.

The full WNIT bracket will be released on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. Eastern, and we will update this article when it publishes.