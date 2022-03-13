As the various basketball invitational brackets start to shake out, teams are snapping up bids wherever they can get them, and at least one team from the Mid-American Conference is no exception to the rule.

The Ohio Bobcats will participate in the 2022 College Basketball Invitation presented by Roman, with their first-round opponent being the Rice Owls of Conference USA.

The Bobcats finished 24-9 overall, with a 14-6 conference record in 2021-22, with notable wins over Belmont and Cleveland State. Ohio also performed admirably in two losses to SEC foes in LSU and Kentucky. Ohio is an attractive get for the CBI, as the 2020-21 version of the ‘Cats were an NCAA Tournament participant, downing the then-defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers as a 13-seed.

Their first round opponent, the Rice Owls, finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 16-16 overall record, including a 7-11 conference record. C-USA was a stiff mid-major conference this season, with UAB, Louisiana Tech and North Texas all having significant seasons. Key wins include New Orleans, UAB, Charlotte (in tournament play) and a triple OT victory against Evansville on a neutral site.

The game is set to take place in Daytona Beach, Florida, with tip-off scheduled for next MOnday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, with game coverage on FloSports. The winner will go on to face the winner of Abiline Christian/Troy.