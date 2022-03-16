MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 88: The madness has arrived, folks!

Long time no see folks! Is your head spinning from the packed weekend of hoops we just had? We certainly had to catch our breath after the championship games on Saturday, and there is a TON to cover on this week’s pod!

Starting off on the men’s side of things, the boys look back at an incredible three days of basketball in Cleveland. Toledo once again failed to capture the title despite winning the regular season championship, falling to Akron in the semi-finals Friday night. In the other semi-final, Kent State knocked off Ohio to set up a rivalry showdown in the final game. After some locker room drama led to four Kent State players being suspended, Akron came out on top, dominating the Flashes on their way to a 75-55 victory. As a reward, the Zips earned a 13-seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament and will take on the UCLA Bruins on Thursday night in Portland.

In other postseason news, Toledo earned a trip to the NIT as a reward for their regular season MAC title. As a reward, the Rockets will get a home game and host in-state rival Dayton on Wednesday night. Elsewhere, Ohio accepted an invitation to the CBI and Kent State will participate in The Basketball Classic.

On the women’s side of the fence, Dyaisha Fair and the Buffalo Bulls cut down the nets, holding off Ball State 79-75 in the final. Ball State had a bit of a Cinderella run to the final game, knocking off Toledo in the semi-finals. Unfortunately for Cardinals fans, Fair proved to be too much to handle, scoring 30 points in the final to lead the Bulls to victory. Buffalo will take on Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, the Bulls fourth tournament appearance in the last six years.

Some folks were disappointed that Toledo didn’t get an at-large bid, and justifiably so. Instead, the Rockets will head to the WNIT with five of their conference partners. Toledo, Kent State, Akron, Ohio, and Ball State will all participate in the tournament, an unprecedented number in recent WNIT history. Bowling Green accepted an invitation to the WBI tournament, which will be held next week on the campus of Transylvania University in Lexington, KY.

The boys close out the show by discussing the post-season awards. Sincere Carry was player of the year in men’s hoops, while Akron’s Jordyn Dawson took home the same award on the women’s side of things. It was well earned in both cases.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. Have a great rest of your week, enjoy all of the hoops, and good luck on your brackets!