Toledo falls to Dayton 74-55 in first round of 2022 National Invitational Tournament

The Rockets fell to the Dayton Flyers in the first game of the NIT on Wednesday night at Savage Arena, suffering a 74-55 loss in front of their hometown fans.

DaRon Holmes led the Flyers in scoring with 20 points. The Rockets were led in scoring by Seth Millner Jr. with 18 points, who also also had seven rebounds. The game was played at Toledo’s Savage Arena because Dayton’s stadium is currently being used for the NCAA Tournament.

This was the second time that Toledo finished with the best MAC regular season record. Losing to Akron in the MAC Tournament dashed their hopes of an appearance in the NCAA tournament as the MAC is not a two bid league.

The future looks bright for the Rockets as it currently appears they are going to return all five starters for the 2022-23 season. We should be expecting them to go deep in the MAC again next year.

Toledo finishes their season with a 26-8 record. The Dayton Flyers go on to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday March 20.