2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Miami RedHawks

The RedHawks were one of the first teams to hold their Pro Days for scouts, assembling March 8 in front of 11 NFL teams.

By James H. Jimenez
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami RedHawks held their Pro Day workouts in Oxford, Ohio, on March 8, in front of an assembled crowd of 21 NFL scouts to further bolster the resumes of their potential professional prospects.

There were six Miami players who worked out, including EDGE Dominique Robinson, hybrid safety/linebacker Sterling Weatherford, EDGE Ben Kimpler, safety Cedric Boswell, hybrid safety/linebacker Mike Brown and receiver Jack Sorenson.

Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree was also a participant.

The confirmed NFL teams in attendance included, in alphabetical order by team name, the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for every Miami prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers listed with an asterisk are recorded on Pro Days when applicable, while any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

EDGE Dominique Robinson

Miami-Ohio v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Combine)

  • Height: six-foot-five
  • Weight: 253 lbs.
  • Wingspan: 33 and one-quarter inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from both Combine and Pro Day*)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.61 seconds* (1.67 at combine)
  • 20-yard split: 2.73 seconds*
  • Shuttle: 4.19 seconds*
  • Three-cone drill: 7.19 seconds*
  • Vertical jump: 41 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As an EDGE prospect:

  • Javon Kearse (1999)
  • Danielle Hunter (2015)
  • Willie McGinest (1994)

As a linebacker prospect:

  • TJ Watt (2017)
  • Josh Allen (2019)

LB/SAF Sterling Weatherford

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

  • Height: six-foot-three
  • Weight: 230 lbs. (224 lbs. at Pro Day)
  • Wingspan: 76 and one-half inches
  • Hands: eight and five-eighths inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.33 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.93 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 36 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a strong safety prospect:

  • Adrian Wilson (2001)
  • Clayton Gaethers (2015)
  • Aaron Rouse (2007)

As a linebacker prospect:

  • Fred Warner (2018)
  • Mike Croel (1991)
  • Steven Conley (1996)

LB/SAF Mike Brown

NCAA Football: Frisco Football Classic-Miami (Ohio) at North Texas Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six feet
  • Weight: 218 lbs.
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Hands: 9.625 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Mike Brown’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • DeAndre Ward (2017)
  • Mark Barron (2012)

WR Jack Sorenson

NCAA Football: Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-feet
  • Weight: 189 lbs.
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.4 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jack Sorenson’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Nate Singleton (1992)
  • Rod Moore (1992)
  • Cassius Osborn (1988)

Note: EDGE Ben Kimpler and SAF Cedric Boswell had no numbers posted, and therefore neither player has a card for display. We will update if this changes.

