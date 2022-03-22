2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Miami RedHawks

The Miami RedHawks held their Pro Day workouts in Oxford, Ohio, on March 8, in front of an assembled crowd of 21 NFL scouts to further bolster the resumes of their potential professional prospects.

There were six Miami players who worked out, including EDGE Dominique Robinson, hybrid safety/linebacker Sterling Weatherford, EDGE Ben Kimpler, safety Cedric Boswell, hybrid safety/linebacker Mike Brown and receiver Jack Sorenson.

Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree was also a participant.

The confirmed NFL teams in attendance included, in alphabetical order by team name, the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for every Miami prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers listed with an asterisk are recorded on Pro Days when applicable, while any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

EDGE Dominique Robinson

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Combine)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 253 lbs.

253 lbs. Wingspan: 33 and one-quarter inches

33 and one-quarter inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from both Combine and Pro Day*)

40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds 10-yard split: 1.61 seconds* (1.67 at combine)

1.61 seconds* (1.67 at combine) 20-yard split: 2.73 seconds*

2.73 seconds* Shuttle: 4.19 seconds*

4.19 seconds* Three-cone drill: 7.19 seconds*

7.19 seconds* Vertical jump: 41 inches

41 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch

Relative Athletic Score:

Dominique Robinson is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.73 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 39 out of 1413 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/gOzZ0zSwhY #RAS pic.twitter.com/V4pNrjg8Je — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

As an EDGE prospect:

Javon Kearse (1999)

Danielle Hunter (2015)

Willie McGinest (1994)

As a linebacker prospect:

TJ Watt (2017)

Josh Allen (2019)

LB/SAF Sterling Weatherford

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 230 lbs. (224 lbs. at Pro Day)

230 lbs. (224 lbs. at Pro Day) Wingspan: 76 and one-half inches

76 and one-half inches Hands: eight and five-eighths inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds

2.66 seconds Shuttle: 4.33 seconds

4.33 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.93 seconds

6.93 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Sterling Weatherford is a SS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.78 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 96 out of 776 SS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Hrt0YLJPGP #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/7ykBhj1zw3 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

As a strong safety prospect:

Adrian Wilson (2001)

Clayton Gaethers (2015)

Aaron Rouse (2007)

As a linebacker prospect:

Fred Warner (2018)

Mike Croel (1991)

Steven Conley (1996)

LB/SAF Mike Brown

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six feet

six feet Weight: 218 lbs.

218 lbs. Wingspan: N/A

N/A Hands: 9.625 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

4.34 seconds Three-cone drill: 7 seconds

7 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

DeAndre Ward (2017)

Mark Barron (2012)

WR Jack Sorenson

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-feet

six-feet Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Wingspan: N/A

N/A Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds

6.89 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Nate Singleton (1992)

Rod Moore (1992)

Cassius Osborn (1988)

Note: EDGE Ben Kimpler and SAF Cedric Boswell had no numbers posted, and therefore neither player has a card for display. We will update if this changes.