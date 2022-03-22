2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Miami RedHawks

The Miami RedHawks held their Pro Day workouts in Oxford, Ohio, on March 8, in front of an assembled crowd of 21 NFL scouts to further bolster the resumes of their potential professional prospects.
There were six Miami players who worked out, including EDGE Dominique Robinson, hybrid safety/linebacker Sterling Weatherford, EDGE Ben Kimpler, safety Cedric Boswell, hybrid safety/linebacker Mike Brown and receiver Jack Sorenson.
Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree was also a participant.
The confirmed NFL teams in attendance included, in alphabetical order by team name, the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for every Miami prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers listed with an asterisk are recorded on Pro Days when applicable, while any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:
EDGE Dominique Robinson
Draft Projections:
- NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 6.30 prospect grade (projects as eventual plus starter)
- NFL Next Gen Grade: 74 (average)
- The Draft Network: 7th Round/TBD
- Pro Football Network: 4th Round
- ESPN Insider Big Board: 98th overall (3rd Round)
Measurables (as of Combine)
- Height: six-foot-five
- Weight: 253 lbs.
- Wingspan: 33 and one-quarter inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from both Combine and Pro Day*)
- 40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.61 seconds* (1.67 at combine)
- 20-yard split: 2.73 seconds*
- Shuttle: 4.19 seconds*
- Three-cone drill: 7.19 seconds*
- Vertical jump: 41 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch
Relative Athletic Score:
Dominique Robinson is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.73 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 39 out of 1413 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/gOzZ0zSwhY #RAS pic.twitter.com/V4pNrjg8Je— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
As an EDGE prospect:
- Javon Kearse (1999)
- Danielle Hunter (2015)
- Willie McGinest (1994)
As a linebacker prospect:
- TJ Watt (2017)
- Josh Allen (2019)
LB/SAF Sterling Weatherford
Draft Projections:
- The Draft Network: 4th Round
- Pro Football Network: 4th Round
- ESPN Insider Big Board: 222nd overall (6th-7th Round)
Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)
- Height: six-foot-three
- Weight: 230 lbs. (224 lbs. at Pro Day)
- Wingspan: 76 and one-half inches
- Hands: eight and five-eighths inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.33 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.93 seconds
- Vertical jump: 36 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches
Relative Athletic Score:
Sterling Weatherford is a SS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.78 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 96 out of 776 SS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Hrt0YLJPGP #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/7ykBhj1zw3— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
As a strong safety prospect:
- Adrian Wilson (2001)
- Clayton Gaethers (2015)
- Aaron Rouse (2007)
As a linebacker prospect:
- Fred Warner (2018)
- Mike Croel (1991)
- Steven Conley (1996)
LB/SAF Mike Brown
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six feet
- Weight: 218 lbs.
- Wingspan: N/A
- Hands: 9.625 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- DeAndre Ward (2017)
- Mark Barron (2012)
WR Jack Sorenson
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-feet
- Weight: 189 lbs.
- Wingspan: N/A
- Hands: nine inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.4 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, six inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Nate Singleton (1992)
- Rod Moore (1992)
- Cassius Osborn (1988)
Note: EDGE Ben Kimpler and SAF Cedric Boswell had no numbers posted, and therefore neither player has a card for display. We will update if this changes.
