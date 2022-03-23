2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Central Michigan Chippewas

The Central Michigan Chippewas held their Pro Day workouts on March 16, in front of a crowded house in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, as several former Chips set to establish their respective pedigrees ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Several CMU standsouts worked out, including first-round tackle prospect Bernhard Raimann and mid-round offensive line prospect Luke Goedeke. Other players participating included safety Gage Kreski, wide receiver/kick-and-punt return specialist Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver JaCorey Sullivan, EDGE Troy Hairston III and cornerback Dishon McNary.

A handful of prospects from non-Grand Valley State members of the Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Atheltic Conference (GLIAC) were also reportedly in attendance.

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance at CMU’s Indoor Athletic Center to evaluate the various prospects.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several CMU prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers listed with an asterisk are recorded on Pro Days when applicable, while any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

OT Bernhard Raimann

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Combine)

Height: six-foot-six

six-foot-six Weight: 303 lbs.

303 lbs. Arms: 32 and seven-eighths inches

32 and seven-eighths inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from both Combine and Pro Day*)

40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds

5.05 seconds 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds

1.70 seconds 20-yard split: 2.87 seconds*

2.87 seconds* Shuttle: 4.49 seconds

4.49 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.46 seconds

7.46 seconds Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

30.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Bernhard Raimann is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.86 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 17 out of 1175 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/llJLsulnOI #RAS pic.twitter.com/jvon7XZUAv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

As an offensive tackle prospect:

Joe Staley (2007)

Lane Johnson (2013)

Taylor Lewan (2014)

As an offensive guard prospect (9.97 RAS):

Evan Mathis (2005)

Joe Thuney (2016)

OL Luke Goedeke

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 312 lbs.

312 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches

32 and one-quarter inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)

Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

N/A

RAS Comparisons:

N/A

(Note: Goedeke injured his leg during the Senior Bowl, and is still recovering from said injury, leaving him our of Senior Bowl and Combine workouts.)

SAF Gage Kreski

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six feet

six feet Weight: 218 lbs.

218 lbs. Wingspan: N/A

N/A Hands: 9.625 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

4.34 seconds Three-cone drill: 7 seconds

7 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Andre Maddox (2005)

Eric Smith (2006)

Damien Richardson (1998)

WR/KR/PR Kalil Pimpleton

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-seven

five-foot-seven Weight: 172 lbs.

172 lbs. Arms: 28.875 inches

28.875 inches Hands: 8.875 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds

6.89 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a wide receiver:

Kalif Raymond (2016)

Tavon Austin (2013)

Scotty Miller (2019)

As a running back (6.56 RAS):

Tarik Cohen (2017)

Donnel Pumphrey (2017)

Kerry Henderson (1993)

EDGE/LB/TE Troy Hairston II

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 231 lbs.

231 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-quarters inches

31 and three-quarters inches Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds

4.76 seconds 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

1.72 seconds 20-yard split: 2.74 seconds

2.74 seconds Shuttle: 4.08 seconds

4.08 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.42 seconds

6.42 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Troy Hairston is an interesting one. Tested alright, but tried out at multiple positions at his pro day including LB, Edge, FB, and TE. pic.twitter.com/7uTJ5FlIS9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

As an edge rusher prospect:

Terry Crews (1991)

Pita Taumopenu (2017)

As a tight end/fullback prospect:

Lex Hilliard (2008)

Steve Dark (1993)

Verron Hayes (2002)

Connor Hayward (2022)

As a linebacker:

Denzel Perryman (2015)

Kaluka Maiava (2009)

Michael Clay (2013)

SAF Alonzo McCoy

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 200 lbs.

200 lbs. Arms: 31.625 inches

31.625 inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds

1.69 seconds 20-yard split: 2.58 seconds

2.58 seconds Shuttle: 4.14 seconds

4.14 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

7.02 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Erik Coleman (2004)

Jordan Fogel (2019)

Mykelti Williams (2020)

WR JaCorey Sullivan

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 212 lbs.

212 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Hands: nine and three-quarters inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds

4.69 seconds 10-yard split: 1.7 seconds

1.7 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

4.38 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds

7.18 seconds Vertical jump: 29.5 inches

29.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Cedric Tillman (1992)

Jesse Jackson (2019)

FB Hunter Buczkowski

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 251 lbs.

251 lbs. Arms: 29.875 inches

29.875 inches Hands: 9.375 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds

5.02 seconds 10-yard split: 1.75 seconds

1.75 seconds 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds

2.75 seconds Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

4.44 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.69 seconds

7.69 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

29 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Vontae Leach (2004)

Note: CMU states “about a dozen players” participated, but Platte and ourselves were only able to obtain numbers for seven players.