2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Central Michigan Chippewas

CMU has been a pro factory in the last decade-plus, and this class has good potential to stick in the league.

By James H. Jimenez
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Central Michigan Chippewas held their Pro Day workouts on March 16, in front of a crowded house in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, as several former Chips set to establish their respective pedigrees ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Several CMU standsouts worked out, including first-round tackle prospect Bernhard Raimann and mid-round offensive line prospect Luke Goedeke. Other players participating included safety Gage Kreski, wide receiver/kick-and-punt return specialist Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver JaCorey Sullivan, EDGE Troy Hairston III and cornerback Dishon McNary.

A handful of prospects from non-Grand Valley State members of the Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Atheltic Conference (GLIAC) were also reportedly in attendance.

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance at CMU’s Indoor Athletic Center to evaluate the various prospects.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several CMU prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers listed with an asterisk are recorded on Pro Days when applicable, while any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

OT Bernhard Raimann

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Central Michigan at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Combine)

  • Height: six-foot-six
  • Weight: 303 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and seven-eighths inches
  • Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from both Combine and Pro Day*)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.87 seconds*
  • Shuttle: 4.49 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.46 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 30.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As an offensive tackle prospect:

  • Joe Staley (2007)
  • Lane Johnson (2013)
  • Taylor Lewan (2014)

As an offensive guard prospect (9.97 RAS):

  • Evan Mathis (2005)
  • Joe Thuney (2016)

OL Luke Goedeke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 26 Central Michigan at Buffalo Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

  • Height: six-foot-five
  • Weight: 312 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)

  • Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

  • N/A

RAS Comparisons:

  • N/A

(Note: Goedeke injured his leg during the Senior Bowl, and is still recovering from said injury, leaving him our of Senior Bowl and Combine workouts.)

SAF Gage Kreski

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Central Michigan at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six feet
  • Weight: 218 lbs.
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Hands: 9.625 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Gage Kreski’s RAS score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Andre Maddox (2005)
  • Eric Smith (2006)
  • Damien Richardson (1998)

WR/KR/PR Kalil Pimpleton

NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Washington State at Central Michigan Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-seven
  • Weight: 172 lbs.
  • Arms: 28.875 inches
  • Hands: 8.875 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.4 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Kalil Pimpleton’s RAS score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

As a wide receiver:

  • Kalif Raymond (2016)
  • Tavon Austin (2013)
  • Scotty Miller (2019)

As a running back (6.56 RAS):

  • Tarik Cohen (2017)
  • Donnel Pumphrey (2017)
  • Kerry Henderson (1993)

EDGE/LB/TE Troy Hairston II

Central Michigan at Miami Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-ten
  • Weight: 231 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and three-quarters inches
  • Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.74 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.08 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.42 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As an edge rusher prospect:

  • Terry Crews (1991)
  • Pita Taumopenu (2017)

As a tight end/fullback prospect:

  • Lex Hilliard (2008)
  • Steve Dark (1993)
  • Verron Hayes (2002)
  • Connor Hayward (2022)

As a linebacker:

  • Denzel Perryman (2015)
  • Kaluka Maiava (2009)
  • Michael Clay (2013)

SAF Alonzo McCoy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-ten
  • Weight: 200 lbs.
  • Arms: 31.625 inches
  • Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.58 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.14 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Alonzo McCoy’s RAS score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Erik Coleman (2004)
  • Jordan Fogel (2019)
  • Mykelti Williams (2020)

WR JaCorey Sullivan

New Mexico Bowl - Central Michigan v San Diego State Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 212 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and one-half inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarters inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.7 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

JaCorey Sullivan’s RAS score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Cedric Tillman (1992)
  • Jesse Jackson (2019)

FB Hunter Buczkowski

MAC Championship - Central Michigan v Miami Ohio Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 251 lbs.
  • Arms: 29.875 inches
  • Hands: 9.375 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.75 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.44 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.69 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Hunter Buczkowski’s RAS score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Vontae Leach (2004)

Note: CMU states “about a dozen players” participated, but Platte and ourselves were only able to obtain numbers for seven players.

