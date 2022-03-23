2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Central Michigan Chippewas

The Central Michigan Chippewas held their Pro Day workouts on March 16, in front of a crowded house in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, as several former Chips set to establish their respective pedigrees ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Several CMU standsouts worked out, including first-round tackle prospect Bernhard Raimann and mid-round offensive line prospect Luke Goedeke. Other players participating included safety Gage Kreski, wide receiver/kick-and-punt return specialist Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver JaCorey Sullivan, EDGE Troy Hairston III and cornerback Dishon McNary.
A handful of prospects from non-Grand Valley State members of the Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Atheltic Conference (GLIAC) were also reportedly in attendance.
Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance at CMU’s Indoor Athletic Center to evaluate the various prospects.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several CMU prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers listed with an asterisk are recorded on Pro Days when applicable, while any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:
OT Bernhard Raimann
Draft Projections:
- NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 6.39 prospect grade (projects as eventual plus starter)
- NFL Next Gen Grade: 78 (good)
- The Draft Network: 3rd Round
- Pro Football Network: 2nd Round
- ESPN Insider Big Board: 39th overall (late 1st-early 2nd Round)
Measurables (as of Combine)
- Height: six-foot-six
- Weight: 303 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and seven-eighths inches
- Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from both Combine and Pro Day*)
- 40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.87 seconds*
- Shuttle: 4.49 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.46 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches
Relative Athletic Score:
Bernhard Raimann is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.86 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 17 out of 1175 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/llJLsulnOI #RAS pic.twitter.com/jvon7XZUAv— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
As an offensive tackle prospect:
- Joe Staley (2007)
- Lane Johnson (2013)
- Taylor Lewan (2014)
As an offensive guard prospect (9.97 RAS):
- Evan Mathis (2005)
- Joe Thuney (2016)
OL Luke Goedeke
Draft Projections:
- NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 6.22 prospect grade (projects as eventual plus starter)
- NFL Next Gen Grade: 76 (good)
- The Draft Network: 4th Round
- Pro Football Network: 4th-5th Round (as guard)
- ESPN Insider Big Board: 97th overall (3rd Round) (as tackle)
Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)
- Height: six-foot-five
- Weight: 312 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)
- Bench: 26 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
- N/A
RAS Comparisons:
- N/A
(Note: Goedeke injured his leg during the Senior Bowl, and is still recovering from said injury, leaving him our of Senior Bowl and Combine workouts.)
SAF Gage Kreski
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six feet
- Weight: 218 lbs.
- Wingspan: N/A
- Hands: 9.625 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Andre Maddox (2005)
- Eric Smith (2006)
- Damien Richardson (1998)
WR/KR/PR Kalil Pimpleton
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-seven
- Weight: 172 lbs.
- Arms: 28.875 inches
- Hands: 8.875 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.4 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, six inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
As a wide receiver:
- Kalif Raymond (2016)
- Tavon Austin (2013)
- Scotty Miller (2019)
As a running back (6.56 RAS):
- Tarik Cohen (2017)
- Donnel Pumphrey (2017)
- Kerry Henderson (1993)
EDGE/LB/TE Troy Hairston II
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-ten
- Weight: 231 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and three-quarters inches
- Hands: 10 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.74 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.08 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.42 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, four inches
Relative Athletic Score:
Troy Hairston is an interesting one. Tested alright, but tried out at multiple positions at his pro day including LB, Edge, FB, and TE. pic.twitter.com/7uTJ5FlIS9— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
As an edge rusher prospect:
- Terry Crews (1991)
- Pita Taumopenu (2017)
As a tight end/fullback prospect:
- Lex Hilliard (2008)
- Steve Dark (1993)
- Verron Hayes (2002)
- Connor Hayward (2022)
As a linebacker:
- Denzel Perryman (2015)
- Kaluka Maiava (2009)
- Michael Clay (2013)
SAF Alonzo McCoy
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-ten
- Weight: 200 lbs.
- Arms: 31.625 inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.58 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.14 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Erik Coleman (2004)
- Jordan Fogel (2019)
- Mykelti Williams (2020)
WR JaCorey Sullivan
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 212 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-half inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarters inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.7 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Cedric Tillman (1992)
- Jesse Jackson (2019)
FB Hunter Buczkowski
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 251 lbs.
- Arms: 29.875 inches
- Hands: 9.375 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.75 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.44 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.69 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Vontae Leach (2004)
WR JaCorey Sullivan
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-nine
- Weight: 182 lbs.
- Arms: 29 and three-quarters inches
- Hands: 7.875 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.47 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.39 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Demarcus Ayers (2016)
- Terry Juniel (2019)
Note: CMU states “about a dozen players” participated, but Platte and ourselves were only able to obtain numbers for seven players.
