2022 NFL Draft and UDFA Coverage

Dozens of former #MACtion stars hope to find their way onto NFL rosters over the next weeks, whether by selection in the draft or post-draft signing.

As the snow thaws, the leaves begin to grow on the trees and warmth returns to the breeze, our collective sporting eye looks forward to the latest step of the NFL offseason, as the NFL conducts their scouting combine on the first week of March, their free agent acquisition period later in the month, and hold their amateur draft at the end of April.

It’s the combine and draft which holds the most value for any good fan of college football, as they find out whether or not their favorite players from their favorite teams will land at the professional level.

Over the next two months, we’ll do our best to track down the official measurements, rumors, profiles, mock drafts and more as the appointed hour winds down to the action kicking off proper in Las Vegas, Nevada.

So be sure to check on this page often for the latest in our coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft and UDFA period!