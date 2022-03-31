Ali Ali, Akron’s leading scorer, enters transfer portal

Ali Ali entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, a few weeks removed from leading the Zips to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Ali, a sophomore, lead the team in points per game, assists, three-point shooting percentage and minutes in 2022. He was the offensive spark on an Akron team that lead the league in points allowed during conference play.

Ali is a six-foot-eight athletic wing from East Noble High School in Kendallville, Indiana, and earned All-MAC second team this year.

Ali was a major contributor in each of his three seasons in Akron. As a freshman, he appeared in 31 games and started 11, started all 23 games in the COVID-affected ‘20-’21 season, and averaged 34 minutes a game in ’21-’22. Ali’s three-point percentage increased year-over-year and was fifth-best in the MAC last season.

His best game this season was on New Year's Day, when he scored 32 points in a 88-76 win over Buffalo to start the conference slate. Ali lead all scorers with 19 against Buffalo in the first round of the conference tournament, a game Akron won 70-68, on their way to the NCAA Tournament.

Ali Ali is one of four Zips leaving via the transfer portal this offseason. Joining him are junior guard Bryan Trimble Jr., freshman center Aziz Bandaogo and freshman forward Sekou Kalle. Ali is the biggest loss heading into the ‘22-’23 season, as he is a high-level player and has two years of eligibility remaining.