MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 86: This is (the) March (to Cleveland)!!!

Happy Friday folks! The calendar has officially turned to March, and we hope the temperatures are starting to warm up in your neck of the woods. It’s the last week of the regular season in basketball, and we wanted to save the best for last this week.

With that in mind, the boys open up the show this week with a quick recap of the second week of the college baseball season. Kent State traveled down to Lubbock, TX to take on the 20th ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders, and while the Flashes played well, they weren’t able to earn a victory over the perennial College World Series contenders. Central Michigan seemed to find their footing after a rough first weekend, traveling down to Western Kentucky and winning three of four games. Toledo also impressed, heading south to North Carolina and leaving with a 3-1 series victory over High Point.

Men’s hoops is speeding towards the finish line, with the regular season finishing up on Friday. Bowling Green currently sits in ninth and still has an outside shot to get to Cleveland, the only team not in the current field who has yet to be eliminated. Unfortunately for Falcons fans, they face a tough test in their regular season finale, traveling to rival Toledo (who just so happens to have won the regular season conference championship).

Kent State has continued their winning ways, as their winning streak stands now at 11 games, and the Flashes are far and away the hottest team in the conference as we head into Cleveland. On the other side of the spectrum, Ohio seems to be on shaky ground, having lost three of their last four contests (and losing their grip on the second seed in the process).

In women’s hoops, Toledo and Buffalo have secured the top two seeds, but there is still a lot to be determined here. A game and a half separate fourth place from ninth, and the last day of the regular season on Saturday could see the order of the seedings completely re-shuffled. If you’re a fan of last minute drama, there will be plenty to be had here.

Next week we’ll be back with a full preview of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Thanks as always for stopping by this week folks, and we’ll see you back here next week!