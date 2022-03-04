Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke work out in 2022 NFL Combine

The second day of NFL Combine workouts involved the big fellas along the offensive line, with an incredible 59 prospects to parse through on Friday afternoon prior to the running backs taking the field later in the evening.

Amongst those in attendance with MAC ties were Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke, who were formerly bookend tackles on the 2021 version of the Central Michigan offense. They were the fourth and fifth MAC prospects to work out at the combine, respectfully, with two more prospects remaining over the next two days.

Below are the measurables, available physical drill numbers and a brief review of their performances today, with all numbers per the NFL.

[Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.]

OL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Measurables:

Height: six-foot-five

Weight: 312 lbs.

Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches

Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Physicals:

Bench press: 26 (fifth-best amongst OL)

Did not partake in any other physical tests

Goedeke seems to have suffered a setback after sustaining a lower body injury on the first day of practice at the Senior Bowl, as he was unable to partake in any of the position drills or physical drills which involved his legs on Friday evening.

It’s unfortunate, as the gap between the Senior Bowl and the combine should have been enough to recover in time to work out. He’ll have his next— and last— chance to make impressions on professional scouts and coaches with numbers at Central Michigan’s Pro Day.

Goedeke currently projects as a Day 3 draft pick, with potential starter upside over the long-term, especially at guard.

OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Measurables:

Height: six-foot-six

Weight: 303 lbs.

Arms: 32 and seven-eighths inches

Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Physicals:

40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds (11th amongst OL)

10-yard split: 1.73 seconds

Bench press: 30 reps (third-best amongst OL)

Vertical jump: 30.5 inches (third-best amongst OL)

Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

Did not partake in any other physical tests

Raimann had an impressive day at the combine, establishing his first-round pedigree with an elite 10-split time, quick 40-yard dash and good pop on blocking drills. A lot of his appeal is his raw athleticism despite his lack of overall experience; he placed third amongst the linemen prospects in bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, while finishing just two-hundredths of a second out of the top 10 in the 40-yard dash.

Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann with 30 reps pic.twitter.com/eUfqBgGlg3 — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) March 4, 2022

Raimann still has some obvious flaws, especially where it concerns footwork and his at-times mechanical movements, but ultimately proved himself to be one of the faster, stronger OL prospects in the class, who will fight for a mid-to-late first round pick with names such as Trevor Penning, Zion Johnson and Tyler Linderbaum.