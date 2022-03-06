Tycen Anderson works out in 2022 NFL Combine

Sunday afternoon served as the last day of full workouts for NFL prospects in Indianapolis, as the 2022 NFL Combine came to a close.

The last day of drills was reserved for special teams (kickers, punters and long snappers,) and defensive backs, with cornerbacks and safeties working in separate groups. Despite working separately, corners and safeties both shared the same “defensive backs” category for 40-yard dash times.

Tycen Anderson was the last MAC representative to take the field, with the other six invitees having worked out over the previous three days. Anderson, a Toledo, Ohio, native, was a stalwart safety prospect for his hometown squad, earning first-team all-MAC honors in the 2020 season. He earned a 2022 Senior Bowl invitation for his efforts, and had a decent week in Mobile prior to his arrival at the Combine.

Here’s how he performed today:

SAF Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Measurables:

Height: six-foot-two

Weight: 209 lbs.

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches

Physicals:

40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds (tied for second amongst safeties)

Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches (sixth-best amongst safeties)

Broad jump: 10 feet, three inches (tied for seventh amongst safeties)

20-yard shuttle: 4.28 seconds (fourth-best amongst safeties)

Did not partake in any other physical tests

Admittedly, the NFL Network did not do a great job with showing off Anderson’s drill work due to commercial obligations, as we were only able to see the Tavon Austin drill, the gauntlet and a long-distance coverage drill. In the work we were able to see, however, Anderson availed himself well (save for a drop on the long-distance drill.)

Anderson proved to have great open-field awareness in the Senior Bowl, but needed to show he also had coverage discipline coming into this week, as he pulled down zero interceptions in 2020 and 2021. His 4.36 40-yard dash showed itself in the Austin drills, as his closing speed on the ball was decent, especially when going from the middle of the field to the sidelines.

Anderson also aced the gauntlet, with little drifting from the straight line or “downshifting” to catch the passes, which bodes well should he end up in the middle of the field as a box cover safety.

Right now, Anderson is projecting at being a special teams contributor or practice squad stash, with a range between late Day 3 and priority undrafted free agent. It’s a deep safety squad in this year’s class, but Anderson did enough to show he has the tools to be able to play at the professional level should a team take a chance on drafting him.