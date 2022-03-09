The 2022 Mid-American Conference regular season drew to a close last week, and with the conference tournament in front of eight of the remaining teams starting on Wednesday afternoon in Cleveland, Ohio, the 12 coaches voted on the all-conference basketball teams and regular season awards.

The results of the voting were unveiled on Wednesday morning, with Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff winning Coach of the Year honors for the first time. The Flashes swept the major three awards, with guard Sincere Carry earning Player of the Year and Justyn Hamilton earning Sixth Man of the Year as well.

Ball State’s sophomore forward Enrique Freeman earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, while teammate Payton Sparks, a center, earned Freshman of the Year.

The all-conference teams are listed below, with stats recorded for the first, second and third teams:

All-MAC First Team

Jeenathan Williams, senior, forward, Buffalo (19.2 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.4 steals per game)

Sincere Carry, redshirt junior, guard, Kent State (18.7 PPG, 4.8 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.5 SPG)

Mark Sears, sophomore, guard, Ohio (19.4 PPG, 4.3 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.7 SPG)

Ben Vander Plas, redshirt senior, forward, Ohio (13.9 PPG, 3.1 APG, 6.7 RPG, 1.8 SPG)

Ryan Rollins, sophomore, guard, Toledo (19.2 PPG, 3.7 APG, 6.1 RPG, 1.8 SPG)

All-MAC Second Team

Ali Ali, sophomore, forward, Akron (14.1 PPG, 2.6 APG, 2.9 RPG)

Enrique Freeman, sophomore, forward, Akron (13 PPG, 1.4 APG, 11 RPG, 1.2 blocks per game)

Josh Mballa, senior, forward, Buffalo (13.3 PPG, 1.1 APG, 8.8 RPG, 0.9 BPG)

Ronaldo Segu, senior, guard, Buffalo (15.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, 3.1 RPG, 0.9 SPG)

JT Shumate, junior, forward, Toledo (15.7 PPG, 1.8 APG, 6.1 APG, 1.3 BPG)

All-MAC Third Team

Payton Sparks, freshman, center, Ball State (13.3 PPG, 1.2 APG, 8.3 RPG)

Daeqwon Plowden, fifth-year senior, guard/forward, Bowling Green (15.7 PPG, 1.1 APG, 6.8 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 0.9 SPG)

Jason Carter, fifth-year senior, forward, Ohio (13.6 PPG, 1.3 APG, 6.3 RPG, 1.1 BPG, 1.3 SPG)

Setric Millner Jr., junior, forward, Toledo (15 PPG, 2 APG, 5.8 RPG)

Lamar Norman Jr., junior, guard, Western Michigan (19.8 PPG, 1.8 APG, 3.1 RPG, 0.8 SPG)

Honorable Mention

Xavier Castaneda, junior, guard, Akron

Kevin Miller, freshman, guard, Central Michigan

Malique Jacobs, redshirt junior, forward, Kent State

Dae Dae Grant, junior, guard, Miami

Keshawn Williams, sophomore, guard, Northern Illinois

All-Freshman Team

Payton Sparks, center, Ball State

Jaylin Sellers, guard, Ball State

Kevin Miller, guard, Central Michigan

Mo Njie, center, Eastern Michigan

Ra’Heim Moss, guard, Toledo

All-Defensive Team