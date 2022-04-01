MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 90: Coaching changes, transfer news, and more!

Happy Friday folks! Another week is in the books, and we’re excited to give you a new episode of the Bandwagon to send you into the weekend. It’s hard to believe we’re approaching 100 episodes!

To kick off this week’s show, the boys take a look back at Toledo’s run in the WNIT. Tricia Cullop’s squad fell in the quarterfinals, losing to Middle Tennessee State 73-71 in overtime. Despite the loss, it was still a historic season for the Rockets, who won 29 games despite being picked eighth in the MAC preseason poll. Despite falling short of their ultimate goal, it was a wildly successful season for the Rockets.

Elsewhere in women’s hoops, former Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack was named the head coach at Syracuse, her alma mater. Legette-Jack leaves Buffalo as the all time winningest coach in program history, with 202 wins over 10 years. She leaves a heck of a legacy at Buffalo, and returns to Syracuse to see if she can restore the Orange to their former glory.

In men’s hoops, both Ball State and Miami named their new head coaches this week. Ball State hired former UCLA assistant and Indiana native Michael Lewis, who has been a part of two Final Four teams as an assistant coach. This seems like a home run hire for the Cardinals, who badly needed a coach that can re-energize their fan base. For Miami, the RedHawks hired former Xavier head man Travis Steele, who comes to Oxford after four years in charge of the Musketeers. Steele has a reputation as a great recruiter, and compiled a 70-50 record while at Xavier. Both hires seem to be great on paper. We’ll see how they play out in real life.

To round out the basketball talk, Zach and Zack take a few minutes to ponder the consequences of the transfer portal. High level MAC players like Ali Ali, Ben Vander Plas, and Trendon Hankerson all entered the portal this week, and this new era of player movement has made it incredibly hard for coaches at the mid-major level to maintain any sense of roster continuity. We’ll see if any of these players end up returning to their former schools.

To close out the show this week, the boys take a look at the week that was in MAC baseball. Toledo got the signature win of the week, going down to Columbus and knocking off Ohio State, 7-6. Ball State has found it’s stride in conference play, having won seven in a row and sitting in first place at 9-1. Coincidentally, the Cardinals travel to Toledo this weekend to take on the Rockets. Bowling Green also picked up a signature win this week, traveling to East Lansing and knocking off Michigan State 12-3 on Tuesday evening.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. Please don’t forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform so that you don’t miss anything! Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you back here next Friday.