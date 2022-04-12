2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Northern Illinois Huskies

NIU held their Pro Day on March 30 in front of scouts and coaches from 11 NFL organizations, with four of their football team members centerpiecing the event. (Tyrice Richie and Matt Ference participated in a limited capacity, and therefore did not register RAS scores.)

Overall, 14 prospects participated in full, with 10 prospects from local schools also taking part in workouts.

Representatives from the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns. Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans were reported by the university as being in attendance at NIU’s event.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several NIU prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.

LB Lance Deveaux Jr.

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable, potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 208 lbs.

208 lbs. Arms: 30.625 inches

30.625 inches Hands: 9.625 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds

4.76 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.45 seconds

7.45 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jordan Griffin (2019)

Tony Duppron (2018)

Nick Temple (2019)

FB/RB Clint Ratkovich

Draft Projections:

The Draft Network: 7th Round

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 236 lbs.

236 lbs. Arms: 30.125 inches

30.125 inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds

1.66 seconds 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds

2.62 seconds Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

4.32 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.13 seconds

7.13 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

10 feet, two inches Bench: 31 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Clint Ratkovicth is a FB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.39 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 30 out of 472 FB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/SIsW9TJ3XD #RAS @HustleBelt pic.twitter.com/SsLs2KqokI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

Mike Alstott (1996)

Dan Vitale (2016)

Willie Carter (2013)

(Note: Ratkovich has been confirmed to have torn his ACL during a private workout with the Green Bay Packers. Numbers listed are from March 30, prior to injury.)

WR Tyrice Richie

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 195 lbs.

195 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-eighths inches

30 and three-eighths inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

Bench: 12 reps

(Note: Richie is recovering from an ankle injury suffered in November, and therefore did not register a RAS score.)

PK Matt Ference

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 184 lbs.

184 lbs. Arms: 30 inches

30 inches Hands: nine and one-eights inches

(Note: Ference only partook in position drills, and therefore did not register a RAS score.)

IOL Brayden Patton

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 306 lbs.

306 lbs. Arms: 33 and three-eighths inches

33 and three-eighths inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds

1.66 seconds 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds

2.62 seconds Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

4.32 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.13 seconds

7.13 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

10 feet, two inches Bench: 31 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As an offensive center:

Jonathon Toth (2017)

Robert Wade (1998)

Matt Spanos (2008)

As an offensive guard (2.61 RAS):

Taylor Hearn (2018)

Patrick Mekari (2019)

(Note: Patton worked out at Miami University’s Pro Day on March 8, and therefore does not show up on NIU’s Pro Day report. Patton’s numbers came courtesy of draftscout.com, with RAS score created using the calculator, as Patton was not in the database as of publication.)