2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Bowling Green Falcons

BGSU sees two players work out at their Pro Day in anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By James H. Jimenez
Bowling Green v Miami Ohio Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

March 21st saw the Bowling Green Falcons hold their Pro Day workouts for three of their draft-eligible prospects.

Details are currently scant on which NFL teams attended, with no formal release by the university regarding the workouts. The workout numbers for BGSU are courtesy of Draft Scout Rankings.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several BGSU prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All RAS numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.

CB Devin Taylor

Bowling Green v Minnesota Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 191 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and one-fourth inches
  • Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.60 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Devin Taylor’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • VJ Banks (2017)
  • Craig Newsome (1995)

PK Nate Needham

Bowling Green v Miami Ohio Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently undrafted; potential mini-camp tryout

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 193 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and one-eighth inches
  • Hands: nine and five-eighths inches

(Note: Needham only participated in positional drills, and therefore does not register a RAS score.)

