2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Bowling Green Falcons

March 21st saw the Bowling Green Falcons hold their Pro Day workouts for three of their draft-eligible prospects.

Details are currently scant on which NFL teams attended, with no formal release by the university regarding the workouts. The workout numbers for BGSU are courtesy of Draft Scout Rankings.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several BGSU prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All RAS numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.

CB Devin Taylor

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

Weight: 191 lbs.

Arms: 32 and one-fourth inches

Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds

10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

20-yard split: 2.60 seconds

Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds

Vertical jump: 31.5 inches

Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

VJ Banks (2017)

Craig Newsome (1995)

PK Nate Needham

Draft Projections:

Currently undrafted; potential mini-camp tryout

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

Height: five-foot-eleven

Weight: 193 lbs.

Arms: 30 and one-eighth inches

Hands: nine and five-eighths inches

(Note: Needham only participated in positional drills, and therefore does not register a RAS score.)