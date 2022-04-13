2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Bowling Green Falcons

March 21st saw the Bowling Green Falcons hold their Pro Day workouts for three of their draft-eligible prospects.
Details are currently scant on which NFL teams attended, with no formal release by the university regarding the workouts. The workout numbers for BGSU are courtesy of Draft Scout Rankings.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several BGSU prospect in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are unofficial numbers. All RAS numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.
CB Devin Taylor
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 191 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-fourth inches
- Hands: nine and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.60 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- VJ Banks (2017)
- Craig Newsome (1995)
PK Nate Needham
Draft Projections:
- Currently undrafted; potential mini-camp tryout
Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 193 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and one-eighth inches
- Hands: nine and five-eighths inches
(Note: Needham only participated in positional drills, and therefore does not register a RAS score.)
