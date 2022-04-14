2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ball State Cardinals

The Ball State Cardinals held their Pro Day on March 30, with five players in total working out to get their names on the prospect board for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Per the Ball State Daily News, 16 of the 32 NFL franchises were represented in Muncie to watch the assembled draft-eligible talent.

Teams represented include the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several Ball State prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.

SAF Bryce Cosby

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 188 lbs.

188 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-half inches

30 and one-half inches Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds

4.65 seconds 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

1.54 seconds 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds

2.56 seconds Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

4.25 seconds Three-cone drill: 7 seconds

7 seconds Vertical jump: 39 inches

39 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a strong safety:

Jahleel Addae (2013)

Jimmie Ward (2014)

Willie Andrews (2006)

OG Curtis Blackwell

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 302 lbs.

302 lbs. Arms: 30 inches

30 inches Hands: 10.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.29 seconds

5.29 seconds 10-yard split: 1.8 seconds

1.8 seconds 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds

2.94 seconds Shuttle: 4.82 seconds

4.82 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.4 seconds

7.4 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

29 inches Broad jump: eight feet, three inches

eight feet, three inches Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jordan Steckler (2020)

Desmond Wynn (2012)

Brent Smith (1997)

LB Christian Albright

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 195 lbs.

195 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-eighths inches

30 and three-eighths inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds

1.62 seconds 20-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

4.4 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.94 seconds

6.94 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 11 inches

nine feet, 11 inches Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

EJ Speed (2019)

John Mobley (1996)

DL Chris Agyemang

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 287 lbs.

287 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Hands: 9.375 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

Shuttle: 4.76 seconds

4.76 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.7 seconds

7.7 seconds Vertical jump: 25.5 inches

25.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Marvin Wilson (2021)

Mike Sota (2019)

WR Justin Hall

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eight

five-foot-eight Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 29.875 inches

29.875 inches Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds

1.56 seconds 20-yard split: 2.53 seconds

2.53 seconds Shuttle: 4.35 seconds

4.35 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.04 seconds

7.04 seconds Vertical jump: 35 inches

35 inches Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches

nine feet, seven inches Bench: 11 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jerrel Jernigan (2011)

Brisly Estmine (2017)

FB Cody Rudy

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 250 lbs.

250 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-quarter inches

30 and three-quarter inches Hands: nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds

5.09 seconds 10-yard split: 1.84 seconds

1.84 seconds 20-yard split: 2.89 seconds

2.89 seconds Shuttle: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.68 seconds

7.68 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Mike Karney (2004)

Emory Smith (1997)

QB Drew Plitt

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 206 lbs.

206 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Hands: 9 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.99 seconds

4.99 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.79 seconds

2.79 seconds Shuttle: 4.64 seconds

4.64 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds

7.22 seconds Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

30.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jeff Blake (1992)

Tanner Magnum (2019)

LB Jaylin Thomas

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 231 lbs.

231 lbs. Arms: 32 and five-eighth inches

32 and five-eighth inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds

4.79 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds

2.66 seconds Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

4.32 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds

7.22 seconds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

10 feet, four inches Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Lavonte David (2012)

Josh Watson (2019)

CB JT Wahee

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 191 lbs.

191 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-forth inches

32 and three-forth inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

4.66 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds

2.56 seconds Shuttle: 4.66 seconds

4.66 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds

6.89 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Issac Warren (2019)

Chayce Elliott (2010)

WR Hassan Littles

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 185 lbs.

185 lbs. Arms: 30 and three-eighth inches

30 and three-eighth inches Hands: nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds

4.78 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds

2.62 seconds Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

4.41 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

7.14 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch

10 feet, one inch Bench: seven reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Terry Juniel (2019)

Demarcus Ayers (2016)

Darrius Sims (2017)

PK/KOS Jonathan Hagee

Draft Projections:

N/A

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 161 lbs.

161 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches

31 and one-quarter inches Hands: eight and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

Vertical jump: 29.5 inches

29.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

(Note: Hagee only participated in position drills and jumping workouts, which does not generate a RAS result.)