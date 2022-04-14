 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ball State Cardinals

11 Cardinals partook in Pro Day workouts last month, looking to impress scouts and coaches from 16 NFL franchises.

By James H. Jimenez
MAC Football Championship - Ball State v Buffalo Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Ball State Cardinals held their Pro Day on March 30, with five players in total working out to get their names on the prospect board for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Per the Ball State Daily News, 16 of the 32 NFL franchises were represented in Muncie to watch the assembled draft-eligible talent.

Teams represented include the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several Ball State prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.

SAF Bryce Cosby

NCAA Football: Ball State at Indiana Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-nine
  • Weight: 188 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and one-half inches
  • Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 39 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Bryce Cosby’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

As a strong safety:

  • Jahleel Addae (2013)
  • Jimmie Ward (2014)
  • Willie Andrews (2006)

OG Curtis Blackwell

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Ball State at Akron Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-five
  • Weight: 302 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 inches
  • Hands: 10.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.29 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.8 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.82 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.4 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, three inches
  • Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Curtis Blackwell’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jordan Steckler (2020)
  • Desmond Wynn (2012)
  • Brent Smith (1997)

LB Christian Albright

MAC Football Championship - Ball State v Buffalo Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 195 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and three-eighths inches
  • Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 1.65 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.4 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.94 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, 11 inches
  • Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Christian Albright’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • EJ Speed (2019)
  • John Mobley (1996)

DL Chris Agyemang

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Western Illinois at Ball State Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-three
  • Weight: 287 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and one-half inches
  • Hands: 9.375 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • Shuttle: 4.76 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.7 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 25.5 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, 11 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Chris Agyemang’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Marvin Wilson (2021)
  • Mike Sota (2019)

WR Justin Hall

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Western Illinois at Ball State Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eight
  • Weight: 189 lbs.
  • Arms: 29.875 inches
  • Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.53 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.35 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.04 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 35 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches
  • Bench: 11 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Justin Hall’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jerrel Jernigan (2011)
  • Brisly Estmine (2017)

FB Cody Rudy

NCAA Football: Arizona Bowl-Ball State vs San Jose State Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 250 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and three-quarter inches
  • Hands: nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.84 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.89 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.7 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.68 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Cody Rudy’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Mike Karney (2004)
  • Emory Smith (1997)

QB Drew Plitt

NCAA Football: Army at Ball State Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-two
  • Weight: 206 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and one-half inches
  • Hands: 9 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.99 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.79 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.64 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 30.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Drew Plitt’s Relative Atheltic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jeff Blake (1992)
  • Tanner Magnum (2019)

LB Jaylin Thomas

NCAA Football: Arizona Bowl-Ball State vs San Jose State Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 231 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and five-eighth inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.32 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
  • Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Jaylin Thomas’ Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Lavonte David (2012)
  • Josh Watson (2019)

CB JT Wahee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Ball State at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 191 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and three-forth inches
  • Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.66 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

JT Wahee’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Issac Warren (2019)
  • Chayce Elliott (2010)

WR Hassan Littles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-nine
  • Weight: 185 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and three-eighth inches
  • Hands: nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.41 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch
  • Bench: seven reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Terry Juniel (2019)
  • Demarcus Ayers (2016)
  • Darrius Sims (2017)

PK/KOS Jonathan Hagee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Western Illinois at Ball State Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • N/A

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 161 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches
  • Hands: eight and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • Vertical jump: 29.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, six inches

(Note: Hagee only participated in position drills and jumping workouts, which does not generate a RAS result.)

