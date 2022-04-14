2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ball State Cardinals

The Ball State Cardinals held their Pro Day on March 30, with five players in total working out to get their names on the prospect board for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Per the Ball State Daily News, 16 of the 32 NFL franchises were represented in Muncie to watch the assembled draft-eligible talent.
Teams represented include the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for several Ball State prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.
SAF Bryce Cosby
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable, likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-nine
- Weight: 188 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and one-half inches
- Hands: nine inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7 seconds
- Vertical jump: 39 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
As a strong safety:
- Jahleel Addae (2013)
- Jimmie Ward (2014)
- Willie Andrews (2006)
OG Curtis Blackwell
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-five
- Weight: 302 lbs.
- Arms: 30 inches
- Hands: 10.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.29 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.8 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.82 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.4 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, three inches
- Bench: 26 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jordan Steckler (2020)
- Desmond Wynn (2012)
- Brent Smith (1997)
LB Christian Albright
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 195 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and three-eighths inches
- Hands: nine and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.62 seconds
- 20-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.4 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.94 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, 11 inches
- Bench: 19 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- EJ Speed (2019)
- John Mobley (1996)
DL Chris Agyemang
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-three
- Weight: 287 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-half inches
- Hands: 9.375 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- Shuttle: 4.76 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.7 seconds
- Vertical jump: 25.5 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, 11 inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Marvin Wilson (2021)
- Mike Sota (2019)
WR Justin Hall
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eight
- Weight: 189 lbs.
- Arms: 29.875 inches
- Hands: eight and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.53 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.35 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.04 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches
- Bench: 11 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jerrel Jernigan (2011)
- Brisly Estmine (2017)
FB Cody Rudy
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 250 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and three-quarter inches
- Hands: nine and one-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.84 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.89 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.7 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.68 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Mike Karney (2004)
- Emory Smith (1997)
QB Drew Plitt
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 206 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-half inches
- Hands: 9 and one-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.99 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.79 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.64 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jeff Blake (1992)
- Tanner Magnum (2019)
LB Jaylin Thomas
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 231 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and five-eighth inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.32 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
- Bench: 19 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Lavonte David (2012)
- Josh Watson (2019)
CB JT Wahee
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 191 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and three-forth inches
- Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.66 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.89 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Issac Warren (2019)
- Chayce Elliott (2010)
WR Hassan Littles
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-nine
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and three-eighth inches
- Hands: nine and one-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.41 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch
- Bench: seven reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Terry Juniel (2019)
- Demarcus Ayers (2016)
- Darrius Sims (2017)
PK/KOS Jonathan Hagee
Draft Projections:
- N/A
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 161 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches
- Hands: eight and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- Vertical jump: 29.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, six inches
(Note: Hagee only participated in position drills and jumping workouts, which does not generate a RAS result.)
