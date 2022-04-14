 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Eastern Michigan Eagles

Both NFL and XFL scouts were reportedly at EMU’s Pro Day workouts, as 10 former Eagles auditioned for a potential roster spot.

By James H. Jimenez
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan hosted their workout for pro football hopefuls on March 17, with representatives from “30 organizations” between the National Football League and the XFL in attendance, per the university.

The university did not disclose which teams were involved in the pro day workouts.

A total of 10 former Eagles worked out in front of the assembled crowd of scouts and coaches, and with workouts official, we now have all numbers and Relative Athletic Scores available.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all EMU prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.

TE/FB Bryson Cannon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 238 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and one-half inches
  • Hands: 10 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.53 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33 and one-half inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, four inches
  • Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Bryson Cannon’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Winston Dimel (2019)
  • Jerald Sowell (1997)

TE Thomas Odukoya

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-five
  • Weight: 253 lbs.
  • Arms: 33 inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.87 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches
  • Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Thomas Odukoya’s Relaticve Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • David Sloan (1995)
  • Clark Eyers (2019)

EDGE Turan Rush

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 249 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and one-half inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.51 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.35 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, four inches
  • Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Turan Rush’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

As an defensive end:

  • Anthony Winbush (2019)
  • Connor McGough (2017)

As a linebacker (5.02 RAS):

  • Lance Briggs (2003)
  • Dexter Daniels (1996)

DB Alvinoski “Noski” LaFleur

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-ten
  • Weight: 193 lbs.
  • Arms: 29.375 inches
  • Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.63 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 30 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, two inches
  • Bench: 17 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Noski LaFleur’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Dominic Barnes (2017)
  • Eric Anderson (1996)

LB Terry Myrick

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-ten
  • Weight: 222 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches
  • Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • Shuttle: 4.28 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches
  • Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Terry Myrick’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jatavis Brown (2016)
  • Kendyll Pope (2004)

DL Woo Scott Jr.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 304 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and one-half inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.2 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.78 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.84 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.94 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 30 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches
  • Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Woo Scott Jr.’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Poona Ford (2018)
  • Jon Cunningham (2018)

DB Freddie McGee III

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Central Connecticut at Eastern Michigan

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-six
  • Weight: 175 lbs.
  • Arms: 29 and one-half inches
  • Hands: 8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.83 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 38.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
  • Bench: 18 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Freddie McGee III’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Ray Fisher (2010)
  • JT Blasingame (2017)

OL Mike VanHoeven

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 296 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches
  • Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.56 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.76 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 3.04 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.72 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.96 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet
  • Bench: 25 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Mike vanHoeven’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Cody Wallace (2008)
  • Mike Newell (1999)
  • Glen Cavanaugh (1996)

P Jake Julien

Kenneth Bailey

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.
  • Julien was a 2021 Canadian Football League draft selection by the Ottawa RedBlacks, and would be eligible to play immediately in Canada as a Canadian national should an NFL opportunity not afford itself.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 227 lbs.
  • Arms: 29 and one-half inches
  • Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

(Note: Julien only participated in position drills, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)

DT Michael Smith Jr.

NCAA Football: Eastern Michigan at Purdue

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 316 lbs.
  • Arms: 32.875 inches
  • Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.86 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.96 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.87 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.88 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches
  • Bench: 30 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Michael Smith Jr.’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Colin Cole (2003)
  • Olive Sagapolu (2019)

