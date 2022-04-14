2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan hosted their workout for pro football hopefuls on March 17, with representatives from “30 organizations” between the National Football League and the XFL in attendance, per the university.
The university did not disclose which teams were involved in the pro day workouts.
A total of 10 former Eagles worked out in front of the assembled crowd of scouts and coaches, and with workouts official, we now have all numbers and Relative Athletic Scores available.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all EMU prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.
TE/FB Bryson Cannon
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable, likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 238 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-half inches
- Hands: 10 and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.53 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, four inches
- Bench: 14 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Winston Dimel (2019)
- Jerald Sowell (1997)
TE Thomas Odukoya
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-five
- Weight: 253 lbs.
- Arms: 33 inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.87 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches
- Bench: 26 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- David Sloan (1995)
- Clark Eyers (2019)
EDGE Turan Rush
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 249 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-half inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.51 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.35 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, four inches
- Bench: 22 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
As an defensive end:
- Anthony Winbush (2019)
- Connor McGough (2017)
As a linebacker (5.02 RAS):
- Lance Briggs (2003)
- Dexter Daniels (1996)
DB Alvinoski “Noski” LaFleur
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-ten
- Weight: 193 lbs.
- Arms: 29.375 inches
- Hands: nine inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.63 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, two inches
- Bench: 17 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Dominic Barnes (2017)
- Eric Anderson (1996)
LB Terry Myrick
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-ten
- Weight: 222 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches
- Hands: nine and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- Shuttle: 4.28 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches
- Bench: 22 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jatavis Brown (2016)
- Kendyll Pope (2004)
DL Woo Scott Jr.
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 304 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-half inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.2 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.78 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.84 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.94 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches
- Bench: 22 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Poona Ford (2018)
- Jon Cunningham (2018)
DB Freddie McGee III
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-six
- Weight: 175 lbs.
- Arms: 29 and one-half inches
- Hands: 8 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.83 seconds
- Vertical jump: 38.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
- Bench: 18 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Ray Fisher (2010)
- JT Blasingame (2017)
OL Mike VanHoeven
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 296 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches
- Hands: nine and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.56 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.76 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.04 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.72 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.96 seconds
- Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet
- Bench: 25 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Cody Wallace (2008)
- Mike Newell (1999)
- Glen Cavanaugh (1996)
P Jake Julien
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.
- Julien was a 2021 Canadian Football League draft selection by the Ottawa RedBlacks, and would be eligible to play immediately in Canada as a Canadian national should an NFL opportunity not afford itself.
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 227 lbs.
- Arms: 29 and one-half inches
- Hands: nine and one-quarter inches
(Note: Julien only participated in position drills, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)
DT Michael Smith Jr.
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 316 lbs.
- Arms: 32.875 inches
- Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.86 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.96 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.87 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.88 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches
- Bench: 30 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Colin Cole (2003)
- Olive Sagapolu (2019)
