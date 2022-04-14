2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan hosted their workout for pro football hopefuls on March 17, with representatives from “30 organizations” between the National Football League and the XFL in attendance, per the university.

The university did not disclose which teams were involved in the pro day workouts.

A total of 10 former Eagles worked out in front of the assembled crowd of scouts and coaches, and with workouts official, we now have all numbers and Relative Athletic Scores available.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all EMU prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.

TE/FB Bryson Cannon

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 238 lbs.

238 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: 10 and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.85 seconds

4.85 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds

2.75 seconds Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds

7.51 seconds Vertical jump: 33 and one-half inches

33 and one-half inches Broad jump: nine feet, four inches

nine feet, four inches Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Winston Dimel (2019)

Jerald Sowell (1997)

TE Thomas Odukoya

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 253 lbs.

253 lbs. Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds

4.91 seconds 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

1.77 seconds 20-yard split: 2.87 seconds

2.87 seconds Vertical jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches

nine feet, eight inches Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

David Sloan (1995)

Clark Eyers (2019)

EDGE Turan Rush

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 249 lbs.

249 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Shuttle: 4.51 seconds

4.51 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.35 seconds

7.35 seconds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, four inches

nine feet, four inches Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As an defensive end:

Anthony Winbush (2019)

Connor McGough (2017)

As a linebacker (5.02 RAS):

Lance Briggs (2003)

Dexter Daniels (1996)

DB Alvinoski “Noski” LaFleur

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 193 lbs.

193 lbs. Arms: 29.375 inches

29.375 inches Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds

2.68 seconds Shuttle: 4.63 seconds

4.63 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds

7.03 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: nine feet, two inches

nine feet, two inches Bench: 17 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Dominic Barnes (2017)

Eric Anderson (1996)

LB Terry Myrick

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 222 lbs.

222 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches

31 and one-quarter inches Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

4.28 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

7.14 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

nine feet, 10 inches Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jatavis Brown (2016)

Kendyll Pope (2004)

DL Woo Scott Jr.

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 304 lbs.

304 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.2 seconds

5.2 seconds 10-yard split: 1.78 seconds

1.78 seconds 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds

2.94 seconds Shuttle: 4.84 seconds

4.84 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.94 seconds

7.94 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches

eight feet, eight inches Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Poona Ford (2018)

Jon Cunningham (2018)

DB Freddie McGee III

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-six

five-foot-six Weight: 175 lbs.

175 lbs. Arms: 29 and one-half inches

29 and one-half inches Hands: 8 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.51 seconds

4.51 seconds 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

1.57 seconds 20-yard split: 2.57 seconds

2.57 seconds Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

4.25 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.83 seconds

6.83 seconds Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

38.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

10 feet, four inches Bench: 18 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Ray Fisher (2010)

JT Blasingame (2017)

OL Mike VanHoeven

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 296 lbs.

296 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-quarter inches

32 and one-quarter inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.56 seconds

5.56 seconds 10-yard split: 1.76 seconds

1.76 seconds 20-yard split: 3.04 seconds

3.04 seconds Shuttle: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.96 seconds

7.96 seconds Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

28.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet

nine feet Bench: 25 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Cody Wallace (2008)

Mike Newell (1999)

Glen Cavanaugh (1996)

P Jake Julien

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.

Julien was a 2021 Canadian Football League draft selection by the Ottawa RedBlacks, and would be eligible to play immediately in Canada as a Canadian national should an NFL opportunity not afford itself.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 227 lbs.

227 lbs. Arms: 29 and one-half inches

29 and one-half inches Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

(Note: Julien only participated in position drills, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)

DT Michael Smith Jr.

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 316 lbs.

316 lbs. Arms: 32.875 inches

32.875 inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds

5.24 seconds 10-yard split: 1.86 seconds

1.86 seconds 20-yard split: 2.96 seconds

2.96 seconds Shuttle: 4.87 seconds

4.87 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.88 seconds

7.88 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

inches Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches

eight feet, eight inches Bench: 30 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: