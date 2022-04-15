MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 92: A little bit of everything this spring!

Happy Friday folks! We’ve reached that odd point of the year where the basketball season has ended, spring football games are on the horizon, and there’s a little bit of everything going on. So what did we decide to do this week? Give you a little bit of everything!

To lead off the show, the boys recap the weekend that was in MAC baseball. Central Michigan continues to dominate, sweeping four games from Northern Illinois to move their win streak to nine. The Chippewas sit 13-1 in the conference and in sole possession of first place, and it seems like Ball State will be the only true challenger for CMU. Speaking of Ball State, the Cardinals flew out to the west coast this past weekend to take on nationally ranked Oregon. Ball State gave the Ducks all they could handle, but were ultimately only able to win one of the four games. The Cardinals still find themselves in good position, sitting at 12-1 in the conference. The arrow is pointing up in Ypsilanti, as Eastern Michigan is coming off of a strong performance this past weekend against Miami. The Eagles traveled to Oxford and took three of four from the RedHawks, and Eric Roof’s squad now find themselves in sole possession of third place in the conference.

Moving into hoops, Zach and Zack take a look at the most recent news out of the transfer portal. Eastern Michigan PG Bryce McBride announced his transfer to Youngstown State after two years in Ypsilanti. Tyler Cochran will be making his third stop in the MAC, announcing that he’ll be transferring to Toledo from Ball State. Prior to suiting up for the Cardinals, Cochran spent two seasons in DeKalb as a member of the Northern Illinois program. Lastly, Buffalo got some good news former Boston College guard Kanye Jones announced his transfer to Buffalo. Just a freshman last year, Jones averaged less than 10 minutes per game, but he certainly seems like a piece that could grow into a prominent role in upstate New York.

To close out the show, the boys take a look at the USFL rosters and discuss the former MAC players you may see on the field this weekend. There are a ton of familiar faces here, highlighted by former Kent State DB Nate Holley and Ohio LB Blair Brown. The USFL kicks off this weekend, and 11 former MAC players will be on the field. Best of luck to all of them!

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. We hope you all have a great weekend, a great week ahead, and we’ll see you back here next week!