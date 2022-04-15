 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Buffalo Bulls

Six Bulls participated in Pro Day workouts, with both the NFL and CFL represented as part of the evaluation process.

By James H. Jimenez
NCAA Football: Coastal Carolina at Buffalo Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bulls held their Pro Day on March 17, with representatives from 25 teams between the National Football League and Canadian Football Leagues in attendance to watch six former Bulls go through their workout paces as they prepare for the professional football job market.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all six Buffalo prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.

RB Kevin Marks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 17 NIU at Buffalo Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 200 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and one-half inches
  • Hands: nine and three-fourth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.37 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.42 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Kevin Marks’ Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Salvon Ahmed (2020)
  • Spencer Brown (2021)

LB Kadofi Wright

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Kent State at Buffalo Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-three
  • Weight: 229 lbs.
  • Arms: 33 inches
  • Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.41 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32 and one-half inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, three inches
  • Bench: 18 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kadofi Wright’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jabril Cox (2021)
  • Marcus Cotrton (1988)

CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

NCAA Football: Coastal Carolina at Buffalo Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 185 lbs.
  • Arms: 31.625 inches
  • Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.06 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 36 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
  • Bench: 12 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Ja’Marcus Ingram’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Derrick Baity (2019)
  • David Rivers III (2017)

TE/FB Jake Molinich

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 17 NIU at Buffalo Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 247 lbs.
  • Arms: 31.125 inches
  • Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.83 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.62 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.47 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, three inches
  • Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Jake Molinich’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

As a tight end:

  • Grant Powell (2017)

As a fullback (3.01 RAS):

  • Lawrence Vickers (2006)
  • Heney Hynoski (2011)

DT Josh Rogers

Buffalo v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-four
  • Weight: 295 lbs.
  • Arms: 35.375 inches
  • Hands: 10.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.9 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 3.05 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.88 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.94 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 27.5 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
  • Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Josh Rogers’ Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Matt Kenely (1997)
  • Destin Guillen (2020)

LS Jeremiah Riordan

Buffalo v Rutgers Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 242 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and five-eighth inches
  • Hands: nine inches

(Note: Riordan only participated in position drills, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)

DT Michael Smith Jr.

NCAA Football: Eastern Michigan at Purdue Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 316 lbs.
  • Arms: 32.875 inches
  • Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.86 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.96 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.87 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.88 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches
  • Bench: 30 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Michael Smith Jr.’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Colin Cole (2003)
  • Olive Sagapolu (2019)

