2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Buffalo Bulls

The Buffalo Bulls held their Pro Day on March 17, with representatives from 25 teams between the National Football League and Canadian Football Leagues in attendance to watch six former Bulls go through their workout paces as they prepare for the professional football job market.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all six Buffalo prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.
RB Kevin Marks
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable, likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 200 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-half inches
- Hands: nine and three-fourth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.37 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.42 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Salvon Ahmed (2020)
- Spencer Brown (2021)
LB Kadofi Wright
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-three
- Weight: 229 lbs.
- Arms: 33 inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.41 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, three inches
- Bench: 18 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jabril Cox (2021)
- Marcus Cotrton (1988)
CB Ja’Marcus Ingram
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Arms: 31.625 inches
- Hands: nine and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.34 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.06 seconds
- Vertical jump: 36 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
- Bench: 12 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Derrick Baity (2019)
- David Rivers III (2017)
TE/FB Jake Molinich
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 247 lbs.
- Arms: 31.125 inches
- Hands: nine and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.83 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.62 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.47 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, three inches
- Bench: 26 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
As a tight end:
- Grant Powell (2017)
As a fullback (3.01 RAS):
- Lawrence Vickers (2006)
- Heney Hynoski (2011)
DT Josh Rogers
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-four
- Weight: 295 lbs.
- Arms: 35.375 inches
- Hands: 10.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.9 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.05 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.88 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.94 seconds
- Vertical jump: 27.5 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
- Bench: 14 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Matt Kenely (1997)
- Destin Guillen (2020)
LS Jeremiah Riordan
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 242 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and five-eighth inches
- Hands: nine inches
(Note: Riordan only participated in position drills, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)
DT Michael Smith Jr.
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 316 lbs.
- Arms: 32.875 inches
- Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.86 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.96 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.87 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.88 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches
- Bench: 30 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Colin Cole (2003)
- Olive Sagapolu (2019)
Loading comments...