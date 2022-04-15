2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Buffalo Bulls

The Buffalo Bulls held their Pro Day on March 17, with representatives from 25 teams between the National Football League and Canadian Football Leagues in attendance to watch six former Bulls go through their workout paces as they prepare for the professional football job market.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all six Buffalo prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial. All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found on at https://RAS.football.

RB Kevin Marks

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 200 lbs.

200 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: nine and three-fourth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

1.59 seconds 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds

2.66 seconds Shuttle: 4.37 seconds

4.37 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.42 seconds

7.42 seconds Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches

35 and one-half inches Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Salvon Ahmed (2020)

Spencer Brown (2021)

LB Kadofi Wright

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 229 lbs.

229 lbs. Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.61 seconds

4.61 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds

2.68 seconds Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.41 seconds

7.41 seconds Vertical jump: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Broad jump: 10 feet, three inches

10 feet, three inches Bench: 18 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jabril Cox (2021)

Marcus Cotrton (1988)

CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 185 lbs.

185 lbs. Arms: 31.625 inches

31.625 inches Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

4.6 seconds 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

1.54 seconds 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds

2.6 seconds Shuttle: 4.34 seconds

4.34 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.06 seconds

7.06 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

10 feet, five inches Bench: 12 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Derrick Baity (2019)

David Rivers III (2017)

TE/FB Jake Molinich

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 247 lbs.

247 lbs. Arms: 31.125 inches

31.125 inches Hands: nine and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds

4.97 seconds 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds

1.69 seconds 20-yard split: 2.83 seconds

2.83 seconds Shuttle: 4.62 seconds

4.62 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.47 seconds

7.47 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: nine feet, three inches

nine feet, three inches Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a tight end:

Grant Powell (2017)

As a fullback (3.01 RAS):

Lawrence Vickers (2006)

Heney Hynoski (2011)

DT Josh Rogers

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 295 lbs.

295 lbs. Arms: 35.375 inches

35.375 inches Hands: 10.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds

5.27 seconds 10-yard split: 1.9 seconds

1.9 seconds 20-yard split: 3.05 seconds

3.05 seconds Shuttle: 4.88 seconds

4.88 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.94 seconds

7.94 seconds Vertical jump: 27.5 inches

27.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

eight feet, 10 inches Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Matt Kenely (1997)

Destin Guillen (2020)

LS Jeremiah Riordan

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 242 lbs.

242 lbs. Arms: 30 and five-eighth inches

30 and five-eighth inches Hands: nine inches

(Note: Riordan only participated in position drills, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)

DT Michael Smith Jr.

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 316 lbs.

316 lbs. Arms: 32.875 inches

32.875 inches Hands: 10 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds

5.24 seconds 10-yard split: 1.86 seconds

1.86 seconds 20-yard split: 2.96 seconds

2.96 seconds Shuttle: 4.87 seconds

4.87 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.88 seconds

7.88 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

inches Broad jump: eight feet, eight inches

eight feet, eight inches Bench: 30 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: