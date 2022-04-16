 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ohio Bobcats

It’s a curious batch of prospects declaring their professional intentions in Ohio, with Armani Rogers highlighting the intrigue at Pro Day.

By James H. Jimenez
NCAA Football: Ohio at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats football program held their Pro Day on March 22, with nine players partaking in workouts, and one other taking measurements.

It is unknown as of publication how many representatives from professional teams were in attendance at Pro Day, as neither the program nor local media published information.

All numbers are courtesy of both ProScout.com and Kent Lee Platte of the Pro Football Network. Relative Atletic Scores are used with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all Ohio prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial.

TE Armani Rogers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Ohio at Eastern Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-five
  • Weight: 226 lbs.
  • Arms: 33.125 inches
  • Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.41u seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.55u seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.59u seconds
  • Vertical jump: 36 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
  • Bench: 16 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Armani Rogers’ Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

As a tight end:

  • Darren Waller (2015)
  • Evan Engram (2017)
  • Robert Tonyan (2017)

As a wide receiver (9.92u RAS)

  • Matt Jones (2005)
  • Chase Claypool (2020)
  • Martavis Bryant (2014)

RB De’Montre Tuggle

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Syracuse at Ohio Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eight
  • Weight: 206 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 inches
  • Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.2 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches
  • Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

De’Montre Tuggle’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Brian Westbrook (2002)
  • DeAndre Washington (2016)

OC Nick Sink

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Syracuse at Ohio Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-two
  • Weight: 310 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and one-half inches
  • Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.17 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 3.06 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.65 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.98 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches
  • Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Nick Sink’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Phillip Blake (2012)
  • Jason Gamble (1999)

DB Jarren Hampton

NCAA Football: Ohio at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-nine
  • Weight: 202 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and one-quarter inches
  • Hands: eight inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.39 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.39 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
  • Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Jarren Hampton’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jordan Whitehead (2018)
  • KJ Jenkins (2017)

LB/EDGE Will Evans

NCAA Football: Ohio at Cincinnati David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-two
  • Weight: 235 lbs.
  • Arms: 32.875 inches
  • Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.43 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 inches
  • Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Will Evans’ Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Cayson Collins (2018)
  • Andre O’Neal (2000)

WR Cameron Odom

NCAA Football: Idaho Potato Bowl-Ohio vs Nevada Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 190 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 inches
  • Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
  • Bench: nine reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Cameron Odom’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Rod Moore (1992)
  • George Rushing (2019)

DT Zack Burks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Ohio at Eastern Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 282 lbs.
  • Arms: 31.125 inches
  • Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 3.00 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.88 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.9 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
  • Bench: 23 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Zach Burk’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Kendrick Clancy (2000)

WR Chase Cokley

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Toledo at Ohio Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 205 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 inches
  • Hands: 8.875 inches

Skill Drills (Numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.85 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 30.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
  • Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Chase Cokley’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jarvis Landry (2014)
  • David Rhodes (1995)

PK Stephen Johnson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Ohio at Eastern Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot
  • Weight: 189 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 and one-half inches
  • Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (as of Pro Day)

  • Vertical: 31 inches

(Note: Johnson opted not to participate in any other workouts, focusing on position drills instead, which does not register RAS numbers.)

OT TJ Jackson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Syracuse at Ohio Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-six
  • Weight: 349 lbs.
  • Arms: 35 inches
  • Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

(Note: Jackson did not participate in workouts due to knee surgery, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)

WR JJ Conner

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eight
  • Weight: 164 lbs.
  • Arms: 30 inches
  • Hands: eight and three-eighths inches

Skill Drills (Numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.40 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.74 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches
  • Bench: eight reps

Relative Athletic Score:

JJ Conner’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Marcus Grant (1992)
  • Chris Hubert (2016)

(Note: Conner worked out at Southeastern Louisiana’s Pro Day on April 5, where he started his career, after spending the 2021 season with Ohio.)

