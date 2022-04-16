2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ohio Bobcats

The Ohio Bobcats football program held their Pro Day on March 22, with nine players partaking in workouts, and one other taking measurements.

It is unknown as of publication how many representatives from professional teams were in attendance at Pro Day, as neither the program nor local media published information.

All numbers are courtesy of both ProScout.com and Kent Lee Platte of the Pro Football Network. Relative Atletic Scores are used with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all Ohio prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial.

TE Armani Rogers

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable, likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 226 lbs.

226 lbs. Arms: 33.125 inches

33.125 inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.41u seconds

4.41u seconds 10-yard split: 1.55u seconds

1.55u seconds 20-yard split: 2.59u seconds

2.59u seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

10 feet, five inches Bench: 16 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a tight end:

Darren Waller (2015)

Evan Engram (2017)

Robert Tonyan (2017)

As a wide receiver (9.92u RAS)

Matt Jones (2005)

Chase Claypool (2020)

Martavis Bryant (2014)

RB De’Montre Tuggle

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eight

five-foot-eight Weight: 206 lbs.

206 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: nine inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

1.59 seconds 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds

2.6 seconds Shuttle: 4.2 seconds

4.2 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds

7.03 seconds Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches

35 and one-half inches Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches

nine feet, nine inches Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Brian Westbrook (2002)

DeAndre Washington (2016)

OC Nick Sink

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 310 lbs.

310 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.17 seconds

5.17 seconds 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

1.77 seconds 20-yard split: 3.06 seconds

3.06 seconds Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

4.65 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.98 seconds

7.98 seconds Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

28.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches

eight feet, seven inches Bench: 26 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Phillip Blake (2012)

Jason Gamble (1999)

DB Jarren Hampton

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 202 lbs.

202 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-quarter inches

30 and one-quarter inches Hands: eight inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds

4.71 seconds 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds

1.60 seconds 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds

2.65 seconds Shuttle: 4.39 seconds

4.39 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.39 seconds

7.39 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

10 feet, five inches Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jordan Whitehead (2018)

KJ Jenkins (2017)

LB/EDGE Will Evans

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 235 lbs.

235 lbs. Arms: 32.875 inches

32.875 inches Hands: 10 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds

4.79 seconds 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

1.72 seconds 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds

2.71 seconds Shuttle: 4.25 seconds

4.25 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.43 seconds

7.43 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 10 inches

10 inches Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Cayson Collins (2018)

Andre O’Neal (2000)

WR Cameron Odom

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 190 lbs.

190 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds

2.71 seconds Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

4.38 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds

7.34 seconds Vertical jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

nine feet, five inches Bench: nine reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Rod Moore (1992)

George Rushing (2019)

DT Zack Burks

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 282 lbs.

282 lbs. Arms: 31.125 inches

31.125 inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds

5.28 seconds 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

1.72 seconds 20-yard split: 3.00 seconds

3.00 seconds Shuttle: 4.88 seconds

4.88 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.9 seconds

7.9 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

eight feet, 10 inches Bench: 23 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Kendrick Clancy (2000)

WR Chase Cokley

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 205 lbs.

205 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 8.875 inches

Skill Drills (Numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds

4.95 seconds 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds

1.70 seconds 20-yard split: 2.85 seconds

2.85 seconds Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds

7.18 seconds Vertical jump: 30.5 inches

30.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

nine feet, five inches Bench: 14 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jarvis Landry (2014)

David Rhodes (1995)

PK Stephen Johnson

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-half inches

30 and one-half inches Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (as of Pro Day)

Vertical: 31 inches

(Note: Johnson opted not to participate in any other workouts, focusing on position drills instead, which does not register RAS numbers.)

OT TJ Jackson

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-six

six-foot-six Weight: 349 lbs.

349 lbs. Arms: 35 inches

35 inches Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches

(Note: Jackson did not participate in workouts due to knee surgery, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)

WR JJ Conner

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eight

five-foot-eight Weight: 164 lbs.

164 lbs. Arms: 30 inches

30 inches Hands: eight and three-eighths inches

Skill Drills (Numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds

4.63 seconds 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds

1.69 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.40 seconds

4.40 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.74 seconds

7.74 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches

nine feet, eight inches Bench: eight reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Marcus Grant (1992)

Chris Hubert (2016)

(Note: Conner worked out at Southeastern Louisiana’s Pro Day on April 5, where he started his career, after spending the 2021 season with Ohio.)