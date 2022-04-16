2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Ohio Bobcats

The Ohio Bobcats football program held their Pro Day on March 22, with nine players partaking in workouts, and one other taking measurements.
It is unknown as of publication how many representatives from professional teams were in attendance at Pro Day, as neither the program nor local media published information.
All numbers are courtesy of both ProScout.com and Kent Lee Platte of the Pro Football Network. Relative Atletic Scores are used with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all Ohio prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial.
TE Armani Rogers
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable, likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-five
- Weight: 226 lbs.
- Arms: 33.125 inches
- Hands: nine and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.41u seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.55u seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.59u seconds
- Vertical jump: 36 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
- Bench: 16 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
As a tight end:
- Darren Waller (2015)
- Evan Engram (2017)
- Robert Tonyan (2017)
As a wide receiver (9.92u RAS)
- Matt Jones (2005)
- Chase Claypool (2020)
- Martavis Bryant (2014)
RB De’Montre Tuggle
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eight
- Weight: 206 lbs.
- Arms: 31 inches
- Hands: nine inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.6 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.2 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, nine inches
- Bench: 19 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Brian Westbrook (2002)
- DeAndre Washington (2016)
OC Nick Sink
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 310 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-half inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.17 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.06 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.65 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.98 seconds
- Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches
- Bench: 26 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Phillip Blake (2012)
- Jason Gamble (1999)
DB Jarren Hampton
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-nine
- Weight: 202 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and one-quarter inches
- Hands: eight inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.71 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.39 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.39 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
- Bench: 22 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jordan Whitehead (2018)
- KJ Jenkins (2017)
LB/EDGE Will Evans
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 235 lbs.
- Arms: 32.875 inches
- Hands: 10 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.79 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.25 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.43 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 10 inches
- Bench: 14 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Cayson Collins (2018)
- Andre O’Neal (2000)
WR Cameron Odom
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 190 lbs.
- Arms: 32 inches
- Hands: eight and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
- Bench: nine reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Rod Moore (1992)
- George Rushing (2019)
DT Zack Burks
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 282 lbs.
- Arms: 31.125 inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.00 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.88 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.9 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
- Bench: 23 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Kendrick Clancy (2000)
WR Chase Cokley
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 205 lbs.
- Arms: 32 inches
- Hands: 8.875 inches
Skill Drills (Numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.85 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
- Bench: 14 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jarvis Landry (2014)
- David Rhodes (1995)
PK Stephen Johnson
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA.
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 189 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and one-half inches
- Hands: eight and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (as of Pro Day)
- Vertical: 31 inches
(Note: Johnson opted not to participate in any other workouts, focusing on position drills instead, which does not register RAS numbers.)
OT TJ Jackson
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-six
- Weight: 349 lbs.
- Arms: 35 inches
- Hands: 9 and five-eighth inches
(Note: Jackson did not participate in workouts due to knee surgery, and therefore did not register RAS numbers.)
WR JJ Conner
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eight
- Weight: 164 lbs.
- Arms: 30 inches
- Hands: eight and three-eighths inches
Skill Drills (Numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.40 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.74 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, eight inches
- Bench: eight reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Marcus Grant (1992)
- Chris Hubert (2016)
(Note: Conner worked out at Southeastern Louisiana’s Pro Day on April 5, where he started his career, after spending the 2021 season with Ohio.)
