2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Western Michigan Broncos

By James H. Jimenez
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Western Michigan held their Pro Day on March 16, with 13 players showing off their talents in front of a reported crowd of 35 scouts and coaches from 30 NFL teams.

Curiously, the university did not release the workout numbers, citing a lack of standard numbers due to not recording the workouts with electronics, per MLive.

All numbers are courtesy of both ProScout.com and Kent Lee Platte of the Pro Football Network. Relative Athletic Scores are used with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all WMU prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial.

QB Kaleb Eleby

NCAA Football: Quick Lane Bowl-Nevada at Western Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 5.05 prospect grade (priority UDFA)
  • NFL Next Gen Grade: 60 (below average)
  • The Draft Network: 6th Round
  • Pro Football Network: 3rd Round
  • ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

  • Height: six-feet
  • Weight: 208 lbs.
  • Arms: 30.625 inches
  • Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.82 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.65 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.57 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 25.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, three inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Kaleb Eleby’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Thad Lewis (2010)
  • Mike Pawlawski (1992)

WR Skyy Moore

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 6.24 prospect grade (projects as eventual plus starter)
  • NFL Next Gen Grade: 77 (good)
  • The Draft Network: 2nd Round
  • Pro Football Network: 3rd Round
  • ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

  • Height: five-foot-nine
  • Weight: 195 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 inches
  • Hands: 10 and one quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.46 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.51 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.32 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.13 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
  • Bench: 15 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

  • Golden Tate (2010)
  • Eddie Royal (2008)
  • R. Jay Soward (2000)

EDGE Ali Fayad

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 12 Western Michigan at Ball State Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

  • Height: six-foot-one
  • Weight: 248 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 inches
  • Hands: 9.875 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.89 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.57 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.31 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, four inches
  • Bench: 28 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

  • Elvis Dumervil (2006)
  • Parys Haralson (2006)
  • Darryl Tapp (2006)

OC Mike Caliendo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 First Responder Bowl - Western Kentucky v Western Michigan Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-feet
  • Weight: 208 lbs.
  • Arms: 30.875 inches
  • Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.36 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.79 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 3.05 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.72 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.68 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

  • Brendan Moore (2019)
  • John Sullivan (2008)
  • Shane McDermott (2015)

DT Ralph Holley

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 NIU at Western Michigan Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-feet
  • Weight: 297 lbs.
  • Arms: 32 inches
  • Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.99 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.73 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.92 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.67 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.53 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 30 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
  • Bench: 24 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

  • Isaiah Mack (2019)
  • DeShawn Williams (2015)
  • Cortez Kennedy (1990)

TE Brett Borske

NCAA Football: Quick Lane Bowl-Nevada at Western Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-six
  • Weight: 265 lbs.
  • Arms: 34.125 inches
  • Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.78 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.53 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.4 seconds
  • Bench: 28 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

  • Marcedes Lewis (2006)
  • Rico Gaithers (2016)
  • Patrick Estes (2005)

LB/SAF AJ Thomas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Western Michigan at Michigan State Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-two
  • Weight: 214 lbs.
  • Arms: 33 and one-half inches
  • Hands: 9.625 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.26 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch
  • Bench: 13 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

AJ Thomas’ Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Deion Jones (2016)
  • Greg Briggs (1992)

OT Wesley French

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-four
  • Weight: 307 lbs.
  • Arms: 33 and one-half inches
  • Hands: 10.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.95 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.62 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, two inches
  • Bench: 28 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

  • Joe Thuney (2016)
  • Mark Glowinski (2015)
  • Cole Strange (2022)

HB Jaxson Kinkaide

NCAA Football: Quick Lane Bowl-Nevada at Western Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable’ potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-seven
  • Weight: 186 lbs.
  • Arms: 27.375 inches
  • Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 32 inches
  • Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Jaxson Kinkaide’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • JJ Jude (2017)
  • James Noble (2019)

WR/KR/PR Bryce Nunnelly

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-feet
  • Weight: 189 lbs.
  • Arms: 30.875 inches
  • Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.67 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.27seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 6.97 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Bryce Nunnelly’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Calvin Williams (1990)
  • Gari Scott (2000)
  • Shawn Collins (1989)

OL Mark Brooks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 08 Western Michigan at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-five
  • Weight: 304 lbs.
  • Arms: 32.375 inches
  • Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.4 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.82 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 3.08 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.66 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.64 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Mark Brooks’ Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Luke Joekel (2013)
  • Martin Wallace (2013)
  • Nate Potter (2012)

CB Therran Coleman

Quick Lane Bowl - Western Michigan v Nevada Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: five-foot-eleven
  • Weight: 195 lbs.
  • Arms: 31 and one-half inches
  • Hands: nine and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (as of Pro Day)

  • Bench: 17 reps

(Note: Coleman is recovering from a knee injury suffered late in the 2021 season, and therefore did not work out.)

DE Kainoa Fuiava

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: six-foot-two
  • Weight: 316 lbs.
  • Arms: 33 inches
  • Hands: nine and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.23 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.65 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.56 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 30 inches
  • Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches
  • Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kaiona Fuiava’s Relative Athletic Score
Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Marcus Harrison (2008)
  • Nate Dwyer (2002)
  • Daivyon Dixon (2021)

