2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan held their Pro Day on March 16, with 13 players showing off their talents in front of a reported crowd of 35 scouts and coaches from 30 NFL teams.
Curiously, the university did not release the workout numbers, citing a lack of standard numbers due to not recording the workouts with electronics, per MLive.
All numbers are courtesy of both ProScout.com and Kent Lee Platte of the Pro Football Network. Relative Athletic Scores are used with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.
Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all WMU prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial.
QB Kaleb Eleby
Draft Projections:
- NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 5.05 prospect grade (priority UDFA)
- NFL Next Gen Grade: 60 (below average)
- The Draft Network: 6th Round
- Pro Football Network: 3rd Round
- ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A
Measurables (as of NFL Combine)
- Height: six-feet
- Weight: 208 lbs.
- Arms: 30.625 inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)
- 40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.82 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.65 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.57 seconds
- Vertical jump: 25.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, three inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Thad Lewis (2010)
- Mike Pawlawski (1992)
WR Skyy Moore
Draft Projections:
- NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 6.24 prospect grade (projects as eventual plus starter)
- NFL Next Gen Grade: 77 (good)
- The Draft Network: 2nd Round
- Pro Football Network: 3rd Round
- ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A
Measurables (as of NFL Combine)
- Height: five-foot-nine
- Weight: 195 lbs.
- Arms: 31 inches
- Hands: 10 and one quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)
- 40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.46 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.51 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.32 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.13 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
- Bench: 15 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
Skyy Moore is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.49 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 658 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/3vO1yCp5Wx #RAS pic.twitter.com/z4Aewg5FUF— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
- Golden Tate (2010)
- Eddie Royal (2008)
- R. Jay Soward (2000)
EDGE Ali Fayad
Draft Projections:
- The Draft Network: 6th Round
- Pro Football Network: “Potential Day 3 pick”
- ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A
Measurables (as of NFL Combine)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 248 lbs.
- Arms: 32 inches
- Hands: 9.875 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)
- 40-yard dash: 4.89 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.57 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.31 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, four inches
- Bench: 28 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
Ali Fayad is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 4.35 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 808 out of 1428 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/3gSMDhpUZd #RAS pic.twitter.com/6sh7xTCjaa— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
- Elvis Dumervil (2006)
- Parys Haralson (2006)
- Darryl Tapp (2006)
OC Mike Caliendo
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-feet
- Weight: 208 lbs.
- Arms: 30.875 inches
- Hands: nine and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.36 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.79 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.05 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.72 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.68 seconds
- Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches
Relative Athletic Score:
Mike Caliendo is a OC prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.84 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 162 out of 510 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/X2geYRZUX2 #RAS pic.twitter.com/CIJOrMz5C4— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
- Brendan Moore (2019)
- John Sullivan (2008)
- Shane McDermott (2015)
DT Ralph Holley
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-feet
- Weight: 297 lbs.
- Arms: 32 inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.99 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.73 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.92 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.67 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.53 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
- Bench: 24 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
Ralph Holley is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.79 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 443 out of 1378 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/gquIHEnPkA #RAS pic.twitter.com/GXsLbKRJ4a— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
- Isaiah Mack (2019)
- DeShawn Williams (2015)
- Cortez Kennedy (1990)
TE Brett Borske
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-six
- Weight: 265 lbs.
- Arms: 34.125 inches
- Hands: nine and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.78 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.53 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.4 seconds
- Bench: 28 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
Brett Borske is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.33 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 267 out of 998 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/4W0bRhhdVp #RAS pic.twitter.com/J8MUKCpdtS— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 6, 2022
RAS Comparisons:
- Marcedes Lewis (2006)
- Rico Gaithers (2016)
- Patrick Estes (2005)
LB/SAF AJ Thomas
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 214 lbs.
- Arms: 33 and one-half inches
- Hands: 9.625 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.26 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch
- Bench: 13 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Deion Jones (2016)
- Greg Briggs (1992)
OT Wesley French
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; likely UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-four
- Weight: 307 lbs.
- Arms: 33 and one-half inches
- Hands: 10.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.95 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.62 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, two inches
- Bench: 28 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
#8 IOL #RAS 2022— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022
Wesley French is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.65 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 46 out of 1289 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/zbLKK2rxrK #RAS pic.twitter.com/HPJkv3hVaY
RAS Comparisons:
- Joe Thuney (2016)
- Mark Glowinski (2015)
- Cole Strange (2022)
HB Jaxson Kinkaide
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable’ potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-seven
- Weight: 186 lbs.
- Arms: 27.375 inches
- Hands: eight and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- JJ Jude (2017)
- James Noble (2019)
WR/KR/PR Bryce Nunnelly
Draft Projections:
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-feet
- Weight: 189 lbs.
- Arms: 30.875 inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.67 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.27seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.97 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Calvin Williams (1990)
- Gari Scott (2000)
- Shawn Collins (1989)
OL Mark Brooks
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-five
- Weight: 304 lbs.
- Arms: 32.375 inches
- Hands: nine and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.4 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.82 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.08 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.66 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.64 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Luke Joekel (2013)
- Martin Wallace (2013)
- Nate Potter (2012)
CB Therran Coleman
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 195 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-half inches
- Hands: nine and five-eighth inches
Skill Drills (as of Pro Day)
- Bench: 17 reps
(Note: Coleman is recovering from a knee injury suffered late in the 2021 season, and therefore did not work out.)
DE Kainoa Fuiava
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable; potential UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 316 lbs.
- Arms: 33 inches
- Hands: nine and five-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.23 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.65 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.56 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches
- Bench: 22 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Marcus Harrison (2008)
- Nate Dwyer (2002)
- Daivyon Dixon (2021)
