2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Western Michigan Broncos

Western Michigan held their Pro Day on March 16, with 13 players showing off their talents in front of a reported crowd of 35 scouts and coaches from 30 NFL teams.

Curiously, the university did not release the workout numbers, citing a lack of standard numbers due to not recording the workouts with electronics, per MLive.

All numbers are courtesy of both ProScout.com and Kent Lee Platte of the Pro Football Network. Relative Athletic Scores are used with express written permission, and can be found at https://RAS.football.

Below are the numbers and relative athletic scores (when available) for all WMU prospects in this year’s player pool. Any numbers with a “u” beside them are considered unofficial.

QB Kaleb Eleby

Draft Projections:

NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 5.05 prospect grade (priority UDFA)

NFL Next Gen Grade: 60 (below average)

The Draft Network: 6th Round

Pro Football Network: 3rd Round

ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

Height: six-feet

six-feet Weight: 208 lbs.

208 lbs. Arms: 30.625 inches

30.625 inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds

4.91 seconds 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds

1.66 seconds 20-yard split: 2.82 seconds

2.82 seconds Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

4.65 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.57 seconds

7.57 seconds Vertical jump: 25.5 inches

25.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, three inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Thad Lewis (2010)

Mike Pawlawski (1992)

WR Skyy Moore

Draft Projections:

NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 6.24 prospect grade (projects as eventual plus starter)

NFL Next Gen Grade: 77 (good)

The Draft Network: 2nd Round

Pro Football Network: 3rd Round

ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

Height: five-foot-nine

five-foot-nine Weight: 195 lbs.

195 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 10 and one quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.41 seconds

4.41 seconds 10-yard split: 1.46 seconds

1.46 seconds 20-yard split: 2.51 seconds

2.51 seconds Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

4.32 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.13 seconds

7.13 seconds Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

34.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

10 feet, five inches Bench: 15 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Skyy Moore is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.49 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 658 out of 2613 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/3vO1yCp5Wx #RAS pic.twitter.com/z4Aewg5FUF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 23, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

Golden Tate (2010)

Eddie Royal (2008)

R. Jay Soward (2000)

EDGE Ali Fayad

Draft Projections:

The Draft Network: 6th Round

Pro Football Network: “Potential Day 3 pick”

ESPN Insider Big Board: N/A

Measurables (as of NFL Combine)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 248 lbs.

248 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9.875 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from NFL Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.89 seconds

4.89 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds

2.84 seconds Shuttle: 4.57 seconds

4.57 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.31 seconds

7.31 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, four inches

nine feet, four inches Bench: 28 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Ali Fayad is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 4.35 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 808 out of 1428 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/3gSMDhpUZd #RAS pic.twitter.com/6sh7xTCjaa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

Elvis Dumervil (2006)

Parys Haralson (2006)

Darryl Tapp (2006)

OC Mike Caliendo

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-feet

six-feet Weight: 208 lbs.

208 lbs. Arms: 30.875 inches

30.875 inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.36 seconds

5.36 seconds 10-yard split: 1.79 seconds

1.79 seconds 20-yard split: 3.05 seconds

3.05 seconds Shuttle: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.68 seconds

7.68 seconds Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

28.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches

Relative Athletic Score:

Mike Caliendo is a OC prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.84 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 162 out of 510 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/X2geYRZUX2 #RAS pic.twitter.com/CIJOrMz5C4 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

Brendan Moore (2019)

John Sullivan (2008)

Shane McDermott (2015)

DT Ralph Holley

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-feet

six-feet Weight: 297 lbs.

297 lbs. Arms: 32 inches

32 inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.99 seconds

4.99 seconds 10-yard split: 1.73 seconds

1.73 seconds 20-yard split: 2.92 seconds

2.92 seconds Shuttle: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.53 seconds

7.53 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

eight feet, 10 inches Bench: 24 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Ralph Holley is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.79 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 443 out of 1378 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/gquIHEnPkA #RAS pic.twitter.com/GXsLbKRJ4a — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

Isaiah Mack (2019)

DeShawn Williams (2015)

Cortez Kennedy (1990)

TE Brett Borske

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-six

six-foot-six Weight: 265 lbs.

265 lbs. Arms: 34.125 inches

34.125 inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds

4.83 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.78 seconds

2.78 seconds Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.4 seconds

7.4 seconds Bench: 28 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Brett Borske is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.33 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 267 out of 998 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/4W0bRhhdVp #RAS pic.twitter.com/J8MUKCpdtS — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 6, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

Marcedes Lewis (2006)

Rico Gaithers (2016)

Patrick Estes (2005)

LB/SAF AJ Thomas

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 214 lbs.

214 lbs. Arms: 33 and one-half inches

33 and one-half inches Hands: 9.625 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds

4.60 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.64 seconds

2.64 seconds Shuttle: 4.26 seconds

4.26 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.03 seconds

7.03 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, one inch

10 feet, one inch Bench: 13 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Deion Jones (2016)

Greg Briggs (1992)

OT Wesley French

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; likely UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 307 lbs.

307 lbs. Arms: 33 and one-half inches

33 and one-half inches Hands: 10.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds

5.19 seconds 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds

1.81 seconds 20-yard split: 2.95 seconds

2.95 seconds Shuttle: 4.62 seconds

4.62 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds

7.28 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

29 inches Broad jump: nine feet, two inches

nine feet, two inches Bench: 28 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

#8 IOL #RAS 2022



Wesley French is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.65 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 46 out of 1289 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/zbLKK2rxrK #RAS pic.twitter.com/HPJkv3hVaY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

RAS Comparisons:

Joe Thuney (2016)

Mark Glowinski (2015)

Cole Strange (2022)

HB Jaxson Kinkaide

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable’ potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-seven

five-foot-seven Weight: 186 lbs.

186 lbs. Arms: 27.375 inches

27.375 inches Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds

1.60 seconds 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds

2.65 seconds Shuttle: 4.38 seconds

4.38 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds

7.20 seconds Vertical jump: 32 inches

32 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

JJ Jude (2017)

James Noble (2019)

WR/KR/PR Bryce Nunnelly

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-feet

six-feet Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 30.875 inches

30.875 inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.67 seconds

2.67 seconds Shuttle: 4.27seconds

4.27seconds Three-cone drill: 6.97 seconds

6.97 seconds Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Calvin Williams (1990)

Gari Scott (2000)

Shawn Collins (1989)

OL Mark Brooks

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

six-foot-five Weight: 304 lbs.

304 lbs. Arms: 32.375 inches

32.375 inches Hands: nine and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.4 seconds

5.4 seconds 10-yard split: 1.82 seconds

1.82 seconds 20-yard split: 3.08 seconds

3.08 seconds Shuttle: 4.66 seconds

4.66 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.64 seconds

7.64 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

29 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Luke Joekel (2013)

Martin Wallace (2013)

Nate Potter (2012)

CB Therran Coleman

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 195 lbs.

195 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-half inches

31 and one-half inches Hands: nine and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (as of Pro Day)

Bench: 17 reps

(Note: Coleman is recovering from a knee injury suffered late in the 2021 season, and therefore did not work out.)

DE Kainoa Fuiava

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 316 lbs.

316 lbs. Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: nine and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.23 seconds

5.23 seconds 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

1.72 seconds 20-yard split: 2.94 seconds

2.94 seconds Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

4.65 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.56 seconds

7.56 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches

eight feet, nine inches Bench: 22 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: