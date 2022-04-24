 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Kent State Golden Flashes

Dustin Crum and Keshunn Abram headline the Golden Flashes looking to hear their names called this weekend.

By Steve Helwick
NCAA Football: East/West Shrine Game Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last three seasons of Kent State football have served as some of the golden years in the history of the program. Increased success on the field often breeds increased success in the NFL Draft. This April, the Golden Flashes are hoping to wind up with their first draft selection since Dri Archer in 2014.

Back on March 14, the reigning MAC West champions trotted out eight members of the 2021 roster to Pro Day workouts. Highlighted by two-time First Team All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum, the eight NFL hopefuls showcased their talents inside the Field House practice facility in front of representatives of nine NFL teams.

All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

QB Dustin Crum

NCAA Football: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl-Kent State at Wyoming Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 6’1”
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • Arms: 31 3/4”
  • Hands: 9 3/8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.74 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.36 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: N/A
  • Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 120 inches
  • Bench: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Terrence Jones, Tulane (1989)
  • Cade McNown, UCLA (1999)
  • Erik Meyer, Eastern Washington (2006)
  • Jeff Burger, Auburn (1988)
  • Garrett Grayson, Colorado State (2015)

WR Keshunn Abram

NCAA Football: Kent State at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 6’1”
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • Arms: 31”
  • Hands: 9”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash:
  • 10-yard split:
  • 20-yard split:
  • Shuttle:
  • Three-cone drill:
  • Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 100.8 inches
  • Bench: 16 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Tai Streets, Michigan (1999)
  • Demetrius Williams, Oregon (2006)
  • Brenden Schooler, Texas (2022)
  • Mike Thomas, Southern Miss (2016)
  • Ben Guarino, Kean (2018)

WR Nykeim Johnson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Miami OH at Kent State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 5’7”
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • Arms: 28 3/4”
  • Hands: 8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.47 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.24 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches
  • Broad jump: 91.1 inches
  • Bench: 17 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Kylen Towner, WKU (2018)
  • J-Shun Harris II, Indiana (2019)
  • Kyle Hill, Saint Anselm (2019)
  • Slip Watkins, LSU (1991)
  • Charlie Jones, Fresno State (1996)

TE/FB Aaron Hackett

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 03 NIU at Kent State Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 6’1”
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • Arms: 32 7/8”
  • Hands: 9 5/8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: N/A
  • 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds
  • 20-yard split: N/A
  • Shuttle: 4.59 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 29.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 90 inches
  • Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • D.J. Greenlee, Clemson (2018)
  • Alan Cross, Memphis (2016)
  • Kevin Dudley, Michigan (2005)
  • Johnnie Niupalau, Eastern Michigan (2018)
  • Noah Hannon, Appalachian State (2021)

DE Jabbar Price

Syndication: Kent Ravenna Record-Courier Lisa Scalfaro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 6’3”
  • Weight: 253 lbs
  • Arms: 34 1/8”
  • Hands: 9 1/8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.80 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.48 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.48 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 90.4 inches
  • Bench: 21 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Brandon Jenkins, Florida State (2013)
  • Tyler Scott, Northwestern (2014)
  • Kobe Jones, Mississippi State (2021)
  • Richard Yeargin III, Clemson (2020)
  • Isaiah Chambers, McNeese State (2022)

ILB Mandela Lawrence-Burke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Kent State at Akron

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 6’0”
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • Arms: 31 1/8”
  • Hands: 9”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.48 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31 inches
  • Broad jump: 90 inches
  • Bench: 12 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Jordan Willis, Furman (2020)
  • Russell Walsh, Northwestern (2018)

CB Elvis Hines

NCAA Football: Kent State at Texas A&amp;M Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 5’10”
  • Weight: 173 lbs
  • Arms: 29 7/8”
  • Hands: 9 1/2”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.89 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.58 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.52 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 27.5 inches
  • Broad jump: 80.8 inches
  • Bench: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • Andre Woods, Texas Tech (2019)
  • Malik Cyphers, Portland State (2020)
  • Darian Mills, South Alabama (2019)
  • Tony Westly, LSU (2018)

CB K.J. Sherald

Kent State v Illinois

Draft Projections:

  • Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

  • Height: 5’8”
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • Arms: 8 3/8”
  • Hands: 29 3/4”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

  • 40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
  • 10-yard split: 1.80 seconds
  • 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds
  • Shuttle: 4.45 seconds
  • Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds
  • Vertical jump: 31 inches
  • Broad jump: 90.2 inches
  • Bench: 7 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

Kent Lee Platte

RAS Comparisons:

  • K.J. Smith, North Alabama (2022)
  • Chad Adams, Arizona State (2018)
  • Marcus Mays, Louisville (2017)
  • Jaylan Foster, South Carolina (2022)
  • Tamir Hill, Eastern Washington (2022)

