2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Kent State Golden Flashes

The last three seasons of Kent State football have served as some of the golden years in the history of the program. Increased success on the field often breeds increased success in the NFL Draft. This April, the Golden Flashes are hoping to wind up with their first draft selection since Dri Archer in 2014.

Back on March 14, the reigning MAC West champions trotted out eight members of the 2021 roster to Pro Day workouts. Highlighted by two-time First Team All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum, the eight NFL hopefuls showcased their talents inside the Field House practice facility in front of representatives of nine NFL teams.

All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

QB Dustin Crum

Draft Projections:

NFL.com: Candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad

CBSSports.com: No. 348 overall (likely UDFA)

WalterFootball.com: No. 11 quarterback, projected round 5-7

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 210 lbs

210 lbs Arms: 31 3/4”

31 3/4” Hands: 9 3/8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds

1.60 seconds 20-yard split: 2.74 seconds

2.74 seconds Shuttle: 4.36 seconds

4.36 seconds Three-cone drill: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: 120 inches

120 inches Bench: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Terrence Jones, Tulane (1989)

Cade McNown, UCLA (1999)

Erik Meyer, Eastern Washington (2006)

Jeff Burger, Auburn (1988)

Garrett Grayson, Colorado State (2015)

WR Keshunn Abram

Draft Projections:

CBSSports.com: No. 455 overall (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 194 lbs

194 lbs Arms: 31”

31” Hands: 9”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash:

10-yard split:

20-yard split:

Shuttle:

Three-cone drill:

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

37.5 inches Broad jump: 100.8 inches

100.8 inches Bench: 16 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Tai Streets, Michigan (1999)

Demetrius Williams, Oregon (2006)

Brenden Schooler, Texas (2022)

Mike Thomas, Southern Miss (2016)

Ben Guarino, Kean (2018)

WR Nykeim Johnson

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’7”

5’7” Weight: 175 lbs

175 lbs Arms: 28 3/4”

28 3/4” Hands: 8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds

2.56 seconds Shuttle: 4.47 seconds

4.47 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.24 seconds

7.24 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: 91.1 inches

91.1 inches Bench: 17 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Kylen Towner, WKU (2018)

J-Shun Harris II, Indiana (2019)

Kyle Hill, Saint Anselm (2019)

Slip Watkins, LSU (1991)

Charlie Jones, Fresno State (1996)

TE/FB Aaron Hackett

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’1”

6’1” Weight: 236 lbs

236 lbs Arms: 32 7/8”

32 7/8” Hands: 9 5/8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds

1.81 seconds 20-yard split: N/A

N/A Shuttle: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds

7.51 seconds Vertical jump: 29.5 inches

29.5 inches Broad jump: 90 inches

90 inches Bench: 19 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

D.J. Greenlee, Clemson (2018)

Alan Cross, Memphis (2016)

Kevin Dudley, Michigan (2005)

Johnnie Niupalau, Eastern Michigan (2018)

Noah Hannon, Appalachian State (2021)

DE Jabbar Price

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’3”

6’3” Weight: 253 lbs

253 lbs Arms: 34 1/8”

34 1/8” Hands: 9 1/8”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds

4.98 seconds 10-yard split: 1.80 seconds

1.80 seconds 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds

2.84 seconds Shuttle: 4.48 seconds

4.48 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.48 seconds

7.48 seconds Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

28.5 inches Broad jump: 90.4 inches

90.4 inches Bench: 21 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Brandon Jenkins, Florida State (2013)

Tyler Scott, Northwestern (2014)

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State (2021)

Richard Yeargin III, Clemson (2020)

Isaiah Chambers, McNeese State (2022)

ILB Mandela Lawrence-Burke

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 6’0”

6’0” Weight: 202 lbs

202 lbs Arms: 31 1/8”

31 1/8” Hands: 9”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds

5.05 seconds 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

1.77 seconds 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds

2.84 seconds Shuttle: 4.48 seconds

4.48 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds

7.34 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: 90 inches

90 inches Bench: 12 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jordan Willis, Furman (2020)

Russell Walsh, Northwestern (2018)

CB Elvis Hines

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’10”

5’10” Weight: 173 lbs

173 lbs Arms: 29 7/8”

29 7/8” Hands: 9 1/2”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds

5.19 seconds 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

1.77 seconds 20-yard split: 2.89 seconds

2.89 seconds Shuttle: 4.58 seconds

4.58 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.52 seconds

7.52 seconds Vertical jump: 27.5 inches

27.5 inches Broad jump: 80.8 inches

80.8 inches Bench: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Andre Woods, Texas Tech (2019)

Malik Cyphers, Portland State (2020)

Darian Mills, South Alabama (2019)

Tony Westly, LSU (2018)

CB K.J. Sherald

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: 5’8”

5’8” Weight: 180 lbs

180 lbs Arms: 8 3/8”

8 3/8” Hands: 29 3/4”

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds

4.69 seconds 10-yard split: 1.80 seconds

1.80 seconds 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds

2.63 seconds Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds

7.28 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: 90.2 inches

90.2 inches Bench: 7 reps

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: