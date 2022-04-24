2022 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Kent State Golden Flashes

The last three seasons of Kent State football have served as some of the golden years in the history of the program. Increased success on the field often breeds increased success in the NFL Draft. This April, the Golden Flashes are hoping to wind up with their first draft selection since Dri Archer in 2014.
Back on March 14, the reigning MAC West champions trotted out eight members of the 2021 roster to Pro Day workouts. Highlighted by two-time First Team All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum, the eight NFL hopefuls showcased their talents inside the Field House practice facility in front of representatives of nine NFL teams.
All numbers are courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:
QB Dustin Crum
Draft Projections:
- NFL.com: Candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad
- CBSSports.com: No. 348 overall (likely UDFA)
- WalterFootball.com: No. 11 quarterback, projected round 5-7
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Arms: 31 3/4”
- Hands: 9 3/8”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.60 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.74 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.36 seconds
- Three-cone drill: N/A
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: 120 inches
- Bench: N/A
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Terrence Jones, Tulane (1989)
- Cade McNown, UCLA (1999)
- Erik Meyer, Eastern Washington (2006)
- Jeff Burger, Auburn (1988)
- Garrett Grayson, Colorado State (2015)
WR Keshunn Abram
Draft Projections:
- CBSSports.com: No. 455 overall (likely UDFA)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 194 lbs
- Arms: 31”
- Hands: 9”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash:
- 10-yard split:
- 20-yard split:
- Shuttle:
- Three-cone drill:
- Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
- Broad jump: 100.8 inches
- Bench: 16 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Tai Streets, Michigan (1999)
- Demetrius Williams, Oregon (2006)
- Brenden Schooler, Texas (2022)
- Mike Thomas, Southern Miss (2016)
- Ben Guarino, Kean (2018)
WR Nykeim Johnson
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 5’7”
- Weight: 175 lbs
- Arms: 28 3/4”
- Hands: 8”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.56 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.47 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.24 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: 91.1 inches
- Bench: 17 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Kylen Towner, WKU (2018)
- J-Shun Harris II, Indiana (2019)
- Kyle Hill, Saint Anselm (2019)
- Slip Watkins, LSU (1991)
- Charlie Jones, Fresno State (1996)
TE/FB Aaron Hackett
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 236 lbs
- Arms: 32 7/8”
- Hands: 9 5/8”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds
- 20-yard split: N/A
- Shuttle: 4.59 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds
- Vertical jump: 29.5 inches
- Broad jump: 90 inches
- Bench: 19 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- D.J. Greenlee, Clemson (2018)
- Alan Cross, Memphis (2016)
- Kevin Dudley, Michigan (2005)
- Johnnie Niupalau, Eastern Michigan (2018)
- Noah Hannon, Appalachian State (2021)
DE Jabbar Price
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 253 lbs
- Arms: 34 1/8”
- Hands: 9 1/8”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.80 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.48 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.48 seconds
- Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
- Broad jump: 90.4 inches
- Bench: 21 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Brandon Jenkins, Florida State (2013)
- Tyler Scott, Northwestern (2014)
- Kobe Jones, Mississippi State (2021)
- Richard Yeargin III, Clemson (2020)
- Isaiah Chambers, McNeese State (2022)
ILB Mandela Lawrence-Burke
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 6’0”
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Arms: 31 1/8”
- Hands: 9”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.84 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.48 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.34 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: 90 inches
- Bench: 12 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jordan Willis, Furman (2020)
- Russell Walsh, Northwestern (2018)
CB Elvis Hines
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 173 lbs
- Arms: 29 7/8”
- Hands: 9 1/2”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.89 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.58 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.52 seconds
- Vertical jump: 27.5 inches
- Broad jump: 80.8 inches
- Bench: N/A
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Andre Woods, Texas Tech (2019)
- Malik Cyphers, Portland State (2020)
- Darian Mills, South Alabama (2019)
- Tony Westly, LSU (2018)
CB K.J. Sherald
Draft Projections:
- Currently unavailable (likely UDFA)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: 5’8”
- Weight: 180 lbs
- Arms: 8 3/8”
- Hands: 29 3/4”
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.80 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.45 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.28 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31 inches
- Broad jump: 90.2 inches
- Bench: 7 reps
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- K.J. Smith, North Alabama (2022)
- Chad Adams, Arizona State (2018)
- Marcus Mays, Louisville (2017)
- Jaylan Foster, South Carolina (2022)
- Tamir Hill, Eastern Washington (2022)
