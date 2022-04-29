WR Skyy Moore selected 54th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 NFL Draft

For the second-straight season, a Western Michigan Bronco receiver has been selected in the second round of the draft, with Skyy Moore being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs 54th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, joining former teammate D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge (56th overall by Seattle in 2021) in the professional ranks.

Moore burst onto the college football scene in 2019, becoming the first true freshman wide receiver in Western Michigan Broncos’ history to be named first-team All-MAC. From there, Moore rapidly developed into one of the NFL’s top receiver draft prospects, solidifying his status as such with a strong combine and an ultra-productive 2021 season during which he caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Moore’s production stems from a host of traits which will translate well to the NFL, allowing him to make an impact from the outside as well as the slot. At his core, Moore is an elite competitor who doesn’t take plays off. He creates space with his strong route running, beating man and press coverage with regularity. Moore has very reliable hands and consistently makes yards after the catch by breaking tackles with a lot more strength than his 195-pound frame would suggest he should possess.

With a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Moore shows he has enough straight-line speed to get behind the defense and his play in 2021 with the Broncos reflected that ability.

At just 21 years old and with only 30 college games under his belt, Moore will only continue to get better as his NFL career unfolds.