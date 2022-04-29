Luke Goedeke selected 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 NFL Draft

Four years ago, Luke Goedeke was in the transfer portal as a tight end who had last played in Division III at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, a year removed from starring as a defensive end in the tough-as-nails Wisconsin high school scene.

On Friday night, after a collegiate career which saw so many highs and lows, Goedeke saw his professional football dreams realized, as the offensive lineman was selected 57th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goedeke was a prolific tackle opposite Bernhard Raimann in 2021, and also helped man the right side of offensive line in 2019 which won the MAC West division title in his two fully-healthy seasons of play at the Division I level, cementing himself as a first-team all-MAC first team contributor.

Goedeke didn’t get a lot of shine with Raimann being such an intriguing prospect, but he’s no sidekick, giving up zero sacks in 2021, while also posting a 94.3 run blocking grade on Pro Football Focus. Goedeke is a reliable technician, praised for his use of hands, dense core and lateral movement ability to create leverage and win matchups, especially in the run game.

It was that performance, combined with his six-foot-five, 312 lb. frame, which vaulted Goedeke to such a status. In fact, were it not for an injury sustained at the Senior Bowl, his profile could have raised been higher, as he was both a Senior Bowl and Combine invitee.

The concerns with Goedeke are two-fold: one concern is his health, as he missed two whole seasons in college with season-ending injuries, while the other is his measurements, as his shorter-than-normal arms and hands could necessitate a position change— which could slow his development.

Goedeke is expected to be a starter at guard right away, per The Draft Network’s Carmen Vital, and will join fellow former Chippewa Sean Murphy-Bunting as second round selections by Tampa Bay, with the latter being selected in 2019.