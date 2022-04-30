Bryant Koback signs as undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings

Bryant Koback, one of the most successful backs to ever run out of the Toledo backfield, signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undraftd free agent on Saturday night, taking the next step in his football journey.

The news was confirmed by the Vikings on their website, announcing all nine of their signees at once.

Bryant Koback’s 2021 campaign was in many ways a breakout year, a season of top-tier FBS production, where he finished fourth in yards per carry (6.71), 11th in total rushing yards (1,400), and tied for 11th in total TDs (18).

Koback’s 2021 season cemented his status as one of the most productive running backs in Toledo Rockets’ history, finishing his career ranked 2nd all-time in rushing TDs with 45, and fourth in rushing yards with 4,026.

The former Toledo star is also a three-down back, a proven threat in the passing game with 54 receptions for 562 yards and five TDs in his last two seasons with the Rockets.

Koback’s elite production is no surprise considering his athletic profile, which in many ways is on par with or better than most backs in the 2022 draft. Koback’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.71 out of 10 is the sixth best in the RAS system in 2022. Koback also posted Pro Day numbers better than any NFL combine back with 28 reps on bench press and a 40.5 inch vertical.

#6 #RAS RB 2022



Bryant Koback is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 47 out of 1624 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/brIQpt1tES #RAS pic.twitter.com/e4EybfZJpZ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

Minnesota will be getting a home-run hitter with true versatility in Koback, and he should expect to compete for a role in some capacity this preseason, especially with the departure of Ameer Abdullah this offseason. When it is all said and done, Koback may be one of the UDFA surprises in this year’s bumper crop of talent.