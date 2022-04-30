 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kaleb Eleby accepts rookie mini-camp invitation with the Seattle Seahawks

Eleby brings efficiency and promise to the Seahawks, but he’ll have a tough road to plow if he wants to stay on.

By Keith Gregorski
Tyler Carlton

Western Michigan Broncos QB Kaleb Eleby had a breakout campaign in 2020 and hasn’t looked back, riding a wave of success all the way to the NFL, culminating in his accepting a rookie mini-camp invitation with the Seattle Seahawks.

Eleby established himself as one of the elite QBs in college football in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, finishing 3rd in the FBS in passing efficiency (195.1) behind 2021 first-round NFL picks Mac Jones and Zack Wilson.

Eleby’s 2020 performance was highlighted by an incredible 18-2 TD to INT ratio.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Western Michigan at Pitt Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WMU’s star returned to Kalamazoo in 2021 and proved the 2020 campaign was no fluke, finishing in the top 20 in passing efficiency with 156.8 while playing a tougher schedule. Eleby led the Broncos to a notable win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021, passing for 337 yards and three TDs against a talented Pitt squad that finished the season ranked 13th in the AP Poll with an 11-3 record.

All totaled, Eleby finished his Broncos career with 6,084 yards passing and a 45-11 TD to INT ratio. Appearing in only 24 games in college, Eleby projects to be an intriguing developmental quarterback with potential a team can stash on their practice squad until he has more seasoning at the pro level, should he stick on with a program after his tryout in Seattle.

