Kaleb Eleby accepts rookie mini-camp invitation with the Seattle Seahawks

Western Michigan Broncos QB Kaleb Eleby had a breakout campaign in 2020 and hasn’t looked back, riding a wave of success all the way to the NFL, culminating in his accepting a rookie mini-camp invitation with the Seattle Seahawks.

Eleby established himself as one of the elite QBs in college football in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, finishing 3rd in the FBS in passing efficiency (195.1) behind 2021 first-round NFL picks Mac Jones and Zack Wilson.

Eleby’s 2020 performance was highlighted by an incredible 18-2 TD to INT ratio.

WMU’s star returned to Kalamazoo in 2021 and proved the 2020 campaign was no fluke, finishing in the top 20 in passing efficiency with 156.8 while playing a tougher schedule. Eleby led the Broncos to a notable win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021, passing for 337 yards and three TDs against a talented Pitt squad that finished the season ranked 13th in the AP Poll with an 11-3 record.

All totaled, Eleby finished his Broncos career with 6,084 yards passing and a 45-11 TD to INT ratio. Appearing in only 24 games in college, Eleby projects to be an intriguing developmental quarterback with potential a team can stash on their practice squad until he has more seasoning at the pro level, should he stick on with a program after his tryout in Seattle.