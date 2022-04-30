The 2022 NFL Draft was one of the most successful for members of the Mid-American Conference in recent memory, as six players heard their names called over the weekend.

Over the last four months, eligible players from all 12 MAC members have made their cases in front of professional scouts from the NFL, Canadian Football League and XFL. The next 24 hours or so will determine a lot of futures for these former MAC stars in the next portion of their respective careers.

A compendium of all the prospects who declared can be found, along with their workout numbers, by clicking here.

As reports of UDFA signings and camp invitations come in, we will update it here on this tracker, so be sure to bookmark this page for future reference throughout the night. Prospects will be listed in order of confirmation underneath the column of their respective former college programs.

Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals

Bowling Green Falcons

Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas

Eastern Michigan Eagles

Kent State Golden Flashes

Miami RedHawks

Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats

Toledo Rockets

Western Michigan Broncos

QB Kaleb Eleby to Seattle as rookie mini-camp invitation, per Tom Pelissero.

This page is periodically updated, with signings accurate as of noted publication time.