MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 94: Baseball and Spring Football!

To open this week’s show, the boys look back at the last few weeks in MAC baseball. Central Michigan is currently on an absurd 17 game win streak, and currently sits atop the conference with a 21-1 record in the MAC. Just behind them is Ball State, fresh off of a sweep of Northern Illinois. During the weekend sweep, Cardinals head coach Rich Maloney earned his 900th career win, no small feat at all. His Ball State squad has a huge opportunity ahead this weekend, as conference leading CMU visits Muncie for a weekend series. A couple of victories will establish the Cardinals as a legitimate contender for the Chippewas at the top of the conference.

[Editor’s note: this archive published on Sunday, but the episode was recorded on Thursday, so baseball action has already happened this weekend. Please skip to the 17:00 mark if you would like to listen to the football analysis. We apologize for the late publication.]

Moving into spring football talk, Zack gives a recap of the Eastern Michigan spring game. The conditions were not great, unfortunately, but Vannzee still saw a lot that he liked from the quarterbacks and the defense. Despite a number of players entering the portal, Zack feels optimistic about this EMU squad and thinks that a bowl game is a reasonable expectation.

To close out the show, Zach is joined by Collin Murphy, the Sports Editor for the Western Herald. Collin stopped by to discuss how the Broncos will replace Kaleb Eleby and Skyy Moore, the state of the WMU defense, and the overall feeling of the Western fan base as the Broncos enter year six of the Tim Lester era.

