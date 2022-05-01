Justin Hall signs as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders reportedly signed Ball State Cardinal great Justin Hall as an undrafted free agent, with the news being first reported by his agent via Twitter Saturday night.

Ball State asked Justin Hall to do just about everything a wideout can do and Hall delivered, as reflected in his staggering five-straight All-MAC team nominations from 2017-21, landing two first-team, two second-team and one third-team nod over his career in Muncie.

Offensively, the Cardinals approach was to get the ball to Hall, whether by air or ground, and let him work. Hall rewarded Ball State’s confidence with incredible production, as the WR finished with 4,250 yards from scrimmage and 28 TDs. In the passing game, Hall did everything a receiver can do, from the screen pass to the deep ball and everything in-between, finishing with 318 receptions, which ranks 9th in the FBS since 1956, and 3,385 yards.

Hall was also a force on the ground rushing for 865 yards and 10 scores. The former Cardinal proved to be a major plus on special teams too, returning kicks and punts for a total of 1,109 yards and a score.

A key to Hall’s success is that he is the ultimate competitor, always working hard to win every play.

There is no better illustration of his will-to-win than in a 2020 game versus Western Michigan. With a MAC West title going to the winner, Hall keyed a Ball State rally from a 17-point deficit to get the win, amassing 192 yards from scrimmage with 10 catches and two TDs, including a 55-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Hall’s versatility gives him a real shot to make the roster or practice squad because players who make it past the final cuts are often those who can contribute in multiple ways, and Hall proved at Ball State he can do just that.